5 minutes to yoga can make your life better & healthy

By Dr.Neeraja Sudeesh (BAMS, PGDY)

The pandemic is not finished yet and people forget their health and how to stay healthy. There should be acceptance in the mind that corona still exists and need for the hour is to strengthen immune system and follow good hygiene practices.

Our blood requires oxygen to keep the body healthy and aid in cell growth. Yoga is “movement linked with breath.” And asanas (yoga poses) and pranayama breathing, we’re helping this circulation process in our systems, which leads to health and stronger immunity. By incorporating yoga into our routines, we can significantly strengthen our body’s ability to combat sickness.

For maintaining a healthy life, practice 5 minutes to yoga daily which will ultimately lead you to boost your immunity and towards healthy life.

Benefits of Practicing Yoga

Increase blood circulation

Boost immunity

Enhance the lung capacity

Bring balance to your thoughts, activities and emotions

Strengthens muscles

Improves digestion

Increases flexibility

Developing stable mental health also requires yoga practicing in our life so that we can work. Dr.Neeraja Sudeesh, Ayurveda Physician and Wellness Consultant said- “Discover the ultimate wellness therapies, from Yoga and Mindful Living to Music and other therapies, Meditation to revitalize your mind, body, and soul, and create small moments for self-reflection and realization.”

The unprecedented COVID 19 situation has led many industries to a huge loss, creating mental pressure among people. Yoga and meditation along with healthy diet is very essential for the health of the mind as well as the whole body.

“We should incorporate yoga into our regular routines to strengthen our body’s ability to combat sickness.”- Dr.Neeraja Sudeesh.

Indeed regular practice of yoga has effective results. Different asanas boost immunity, build the body’s strength, increase energy levels, bring down anxiety and stress, infuses positivity and freshness in the mind. It is also said by the Doctors in every part of the world that COVID 19 is not going to finish soon if vaccination is provided, it will take time to make this virus dead everywhere. Till the ending of the coronavirus from the world the safest part to save our life is only making oneself fit and healthy.

Simple Yoga poses that can boost immunity, de-stress the nervous system and calm the mind but support the body in fighting illness.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Healthy tips to stay healthy

Eat balanced diet: more green vegetables in your diet and eat on time

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Sound sleep of 6 to 8 hours is must

Adopt ayurveda for a healthy lifestyle

Follow basic hygiene practices

Exercise Regularly. Practice yoga and meditate regularly

Drink at least 3 – 6 litres of water daily

The writer, Dr.Neeraja Sudeesh (BAMS, PGDY) is a renowned Ayurveda Physician, Wellness Consultant in Calicut, Kerala. She is an expert in holistic healing and believes in a holistic approach to healthy body, mind, and soul.