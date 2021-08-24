5 platforms digitizing the medical fraternity

Another year, another flurry of activity in the digital health space. Entire medical fraternity around the world either joined hands with healthtech startups or developed new in-house programs. With ever-evolving technology and analytics capabilities, healthcare could be on the brink of a data-driven transformation soon. The use of technology in the healthcare industry offers an opportunity to improve efficiency, safety and quality of services, placing the patient at the center of the healthcare system. In this regard, digitizing and implementing electronic health records is the first step in creating a robust information system that safely manages patient data, improves efficiency process, and quality of care.

We have listed down few healthtech start-ups who are changing the face of digitization in the world of medical treatment:

KareXpert

With the aim to make access to quality healthcare a reality for everyone, Reliance Jio-backed KareXpert is India’s first SaaS-based digital healthcare platform providing AI-enabled, cloud-based, Mobile-first solutions for the hospitals. The company offers pre-integrated stack to hospitals (Advanced HIMS, EMR/EHR, LIMS, RIS/PACS, Pharmacy, Connected Ambulance, Advanced BI, MIS, e-Claim, Inventory & SCM, Queue Management, Counselling, and Branded Mobile Apps) through its comprehensive range of state-of-the-art applications which is designed to bring 10x patient experience, reduce operation costs, and increase revenues. It’s technology has already been implemented at some of India’s best hospitals including Mahindra Group, Reliance Foundation, and 100+ large/medium hospitals facilities, etc., and within the next 5 years; KareXpert aims to digitally transform 100,000 hospitals creating the largest Health Cloud of the World.

MediSage

Incepted in November 2019 with its digital platform launched in April 2020, MediSage is a healthtech start-up empowering doctors to stay up-to-date with curated medical content with the motto “for the doctors by the doctors”. MediSage aims to keep doctors abreast with the latest medical knowledge, global best practices, case based discussion. Doctors can stay up-to-date through webinars, expert videos, medical conferences, journal articles, podcasts, chat casts, among other easy to consume formats. Doctors can simply sift through the vast repository of content created by global and national experts, carefully curated by MediSage, to improve patient outcomes through accurate diagnosis and best-in-class treatment. Focusing greatly on easy-to-understand expert videos, the platform intends to become the ‘Netflix for Doctors’.

Pristyn Care

Having set up over 90 clinics and a panel of over 100 full-time doctors, Pristyn Care offers surgeries in eight categories which include general surgery, vascular, urology, gynecology, ENT, head and neck, plastic and cosmetic. Amid pandemic, the company introduced on call/video consultations with super specialist surgeons for patients across the country. The company also provides digital scheduling of surgeries and paperless hospital admissions in order to minimize the hospital visits for patients. Pristyn Care is also providing RT-PCR COVID-19 Testing across 22+ cities through 50+ partner diagnostic labs.

Prescrip

Prescrip is a fast-growing healthcare technology company aiming to revolutionize the healthcare delivery system in India. It was launched in 2014 as an iPad solution for doctors. Prescrip team is led by Shekhar Rawtani and Tanay Surkund, the solution enables doctors to quickly generate neat & medically compliant prescriptions while maintaining a detailed record of the patient’s visit. Currently, Prescrip operates on a freemium model catering to doctors across multiple specialties in 477 cities across India. The app is on its way to becoming the most preferred comprehensive clinic management solution for health care practitioners across various specialties. The vision is to become the technology solution of choice for every doctor, clinic, hospital that strives to deliver quality healthcare in India.

Biosense

Biosense Technologies was created by a group of Medical professionals, Engineers, Product designers as well as IT coders to utilize the boom of “Digital India” and “Make in India” campaign to contribute towards designing portable yet affordable devices for basic health care screening.