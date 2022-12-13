5 Tips to Manage Diabetes this Holiday Season

Christmas brings with it endless celebrations and indulgence in savory foods and desserts along with fried karanjis and kulkuls on display. As fun as this holiday season may be, this high-calorie affair is no friend to the sugar-conscious. As the ‘Diabetes capital of the world, many people in India find themselves navigating this maze – trying to avoid syrup-laden or deep-fried treats for healthier alternatives and mindful snacking. Yet, despite planning to manage meals, this isn’t possible for everyone, with many giving into the temptation of trying a sweet or two.

Dr. Basavaraj G S, Consultant Endocrinology, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Bangalore, says, “Usually after the festival season, we witness an increase in the number of people with diabetes coming in. Some over-indulge on sweets, and others come in to check their blood sugar levels, to ensure no concerning spikes. Managing this properly is key to avoiding any longer-term complications and ensuring better health. Today, there are continuous glucose monitoring devices that people can access thereby helping them with constantly updated glucose level trends, empowering people with diabetes to make informed decisions and remain in the appropriate time-in-range (TIR).”

Here are 5 tips to keep your glucose levels in check this festive season: