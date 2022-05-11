59th National conference of The Indian Association of physiotherapists (IAP), which is being held in Kolkata from 7th of May till 8th May 2022, at Taj Raajkuttir, Swabhumi, Kolkata. This conference is supported by ICRC (International Committee of Red Cross) and the theme is “Fitness in Covid” which is still a sizzling topic. This is after 15 years that West Bengal is hosting the National Conference of IAP last time it was held in 2007. This entire conference is being supervised under the guidance of our National President Dr. Sanjiv Kr Jha, National General Secretary Dr. K.M.Annamalai, National Treasurer Dr. Ruchi Varshney, Organising Chairman Dr. Rishi Raj, Organising Secretary Dr. Arindam Seth, West Bengal Branch IAP President Dr. Kousik Dey, and Vice president Dr. Kousik Mallik along with the National and state executive Committee team. Physiotherapists from different parts of India have joined in the event and a Video conference was held from overseas regarding the same.

Chief Guest of the event are: Dr Suhrita Paul VC WUHS and IPS Sanjay Singh, IG, Western Region Government of West Bengal

The points that are discussed are: How Physiotherapy is important for pre and post-Covid?

As we know that physiotherapy proves to increase metabolism, functioning of body parts, increase fitness and focus on the lungs that were attached most by the bacteria due to which we lost many lives. Physiotherapy can be used to cure pre covid precaution and post covid care.

The central government has passed a bill The National Commission for allied and healthcare profession act for Physiotherapy. Which is not seen much applied in the area of West Bengal will also be discussed in addition to the issue faced by them.

This conference’s motto is to understand the importance of Physiotherapists and the role of physiotherapy In Covid and Post Covid Fitness. Some symposiums of the conference also will enlighten you about the recently passed Bill, now Act I,e National commission for Allied Healthcare Professional (NCAHP), and its role on Physiotherapy professionals and encouragement of the “one nation one curriculum” System.