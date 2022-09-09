6 Ayurvedic Herbs that should be part of your daily skincare routine Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda Expert, Founder & Director, Vedas Cure

Popping up of zits, pimples, acne marks, dark spots, blackheads, and whiteheads are nightmares for any person. Everybody has different skin types, some may have dry skin, oily skin, sensitive skin or a mix of either three, which makes it somewhat dicey when it comes to choosing or picking the right product that would suit your skin sensibilities. The desire for clear and clean skin coaxes people to try outlandish things. It is a travesty that experimentation with chemical products is misconstrued as a responsible skincare practice. Instead of opting for herbal, natural and Eco-friendly skincare mixtures, we tend to get muzzled by a range of chemical products which do more harm than good to our skin. India has a long-lasting and sustainable tradition of Ayurvedic herbs and medicinal plants.

Here are 6 Ayurvedic herbs that should be on the list of your skin rejuvenation ritual and protect it from the alarming levels of high pollution and drastic climate changes.

Put Neem Paste with Rose water or Neem Oil

Neem is a judicious Ayurvedic herb rich in anti-oxidant and antiseptic properties. If you have acne-prone skin, Neem acts as a bacteria killer and treats acne. It reduces pimple marks and scars and also opens up the deep pores of the skin. It makes the skin soft and smooth and prevents it from becoming drier. Regular application of neem oil or neem paste mixed well with rosewater will heal wounds and boils and also reduce warts and moles.

Amla Juice

Amla is good for your skin tone and also reduces skin pigmentation. It possesses Vitamin C and has anti-ageing properties. Having Amla juice on a daily basis decreases acne, pimple spots, reduces ageing cells, and prevents premature wrinkles and fine lines. It is a wholesome antioxidant which aids your skin to glow, evens your skin tone, and protects the skin from toxic aftereffects of pollution.

Tulsi

A Tulsi mask with yoghurt is an instant skin healer which replenishes the skin texture and supports clear and spotless skin. It stimulates healthy skin ageing and wards off zits and acne marks. Tulsi paste eliminates skin fungus and bacteria and restores the skin to its original beauty form. You can apply the mask paste and keep it for 15-20 minutes and then rinse it with warm water.

Ginseng

Another Ayurvedic herb blessed with anti-ageing characteristics is Ginseng. It reduces prominent signs of ageing and lightens the skin. Ginseng fights acne, and eliminates skin inflammation and puffiness. It increases the production of collagen which clears the skin of harmful bacteria and clogged pores. Homemade Ginseng face packs are quite popular even in the West and is best suited for people with sensitive skin.

Haldi or Turmeric

Haldi is one of the most holistic Ayurvedic herbs widely used as a spice but to noon’ s surprise, also as a skincare treatment. It is cossetted with anti-ageing, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components. It spurns out a youthful skin and provides a clear and lustre appeal. Haldi face masks can be used by people who have a sensitive skin and an oily skin.

Giloy juice

Ayurveda considers Giloy juice as one of the most effective choice to treat wrinkles and dark spots. It enhances the quality of the skin marred by pollution and other harmful agents. It also removes inflammation and provides a natural glow to the skin. Giloy is full of antioxidants which also safeguards the skin from bacteria and other skin infections.

Ayurvedic herbs are one of the most beneficial mixtures for a long-term skin care routine. It does not have any side-effects and provides a natural, illustrious cure for skin problems. It is entirely home-made, pocket-friendly skin care regime which is suitable for all types of skin and nourishes it in a sustainably organic and dependable way.