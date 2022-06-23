600+ People Come Together to Perform 108 Suryanamaskaras at Cultfit’s Yogathon

Bangalore, June 2022: Cult.fit, celebrated International Yoga Day with its Yogathon 2022 in Bengaluru on 19th June. The event was a rousing success and brought together yoga enthusiasts in a celebration of health, wellbeing, and spiritual and mental wellness. An ode to the Indian tradition and a long-cherished custom, Yogathon was an acknowledgment of the role yoga has in the modern world and its importance in a healthy lifestyle globally.

With flautist Shriram Sampath’s live music setting the mood, Cult.fit’s fitness experts guided attendees in performing 108 Suryanamaskaras at The Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. This was followed by a meditation session and other exciting accompaniments. M. Satish Reddy, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, also attended the event. Cultfit will be donating the earnings from its ticket sales at the Yogathon 2022, towards Donatekart charity.

Divya Rolla, Yoga and Meditation lead, Cult.fit, said, “Yoga as a form of exercise is for everyone and for all ages, and serves multiple purposes – be it for fitness, health or to address specific ailments. It is wonderful that Yoga is also deeply rooted in our Indian culture. It was a pleasure to see such a large crowd perform yoga and feel united through the practice. I am very happy to see yoga being recognised worldwide. I hope that everyone gets a chance to practice Yoga and find happiness through a deeper connection with themselves.”

Championing health and fitness since its inception, Cult.fit seeks to change the way people look after themselves, integrating a holistic approach that incorporates both physical and mental wellbeing. Cult.fit aims to develop a fitness-first thought process through a community spirit, togetherness, and events which would help build conversations, ideas, and goals that are fun and lifestyle-oriented. With Yogathon 2022, the brand hopes to bring yoga into the mainstream and highlight its importance to everyone.