61026 surgeries conducted by Narayan Seva Sansthan for differently-abled individuals from India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, UK, USA, Ukraine

x

Udaipur, 31st January 2022: A recent report released by Narayan Seva Sansthan indicated that since 2017, about 61026 surgeries have been conducted for people suffering from Polio, Cerebral Palsy, and other birth disabilities. These surgeries have been conducted on patients belonging to countries from India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Ukraine, the UK, and the USA. These patients were operated on free of cost through corrective surgeries at the NSS campus in Udaipur, Rajasthan. According to the data shown, in the middle of the novel coronavirus, about 5,174 patients underwent free surgeries in 2020, as compared to 2019 where 16,734 patients were operated on. In 2021, only 2,566 patients underwent corrective surgeries owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 4061 people with disabilities underwent free surgeries in the past 5 years from Delhi through a surgery campaign conducted by NSS. The previous year had seen a steep fall in the number of patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “The pandemic has deprived many families especially those who are at the bottom of the pyramid. We sensed that not many families came forward for treating their differently-abled family members as it is not affordable for them. We at Narayan Seva Sansthan offer free corrective surgeries with the sole objective of allowing differently-abled to become a part of mainstream society. We conducted corrective surgeries for multiple people across India and in about 7 countries across the globe. We believe in physically and socially empowering the differently-abled individuals helping them sustain economically to make them financially independent. Since 1997, Narayan Seva Sansthan operated around 425038 surgeries for bringing differently-abled in mainstream society.” x

Narayan Seva Sansthan since 2017 has conducted 61026 corrective surgeries till 2021, for people with birth disabilities. The year-on-year data of surgeries conducted by NSS since 2017 is 19127 surgeries, in 2018 it conducted 17425 surgeries, in 2019 it conducted 16734 surgeries, in 2020 it was 5174 surgeries and in 2021 it was about 2566 surgeries.

Narayan Seva Sansthan has distributed 2,74,603 wheelchairs, 2,64,422 tricycles, 2,97,789 crutches, 3,61,997 and 1,72,000 blankets among the needy and underprivileged persons.