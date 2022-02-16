7 Essential Nutrients you need to add in your hair Fitness Regiment

It’s a fairly well-known fact – you need food to grow. In today’s rushed lifestyle, you’re bound to miss out on the right balance and nutrients require for your hair fitness. This gives rise to the need of nourishing topical applicants like hair growth oil, hair mist, nutrient-packed shampoos, and more.

x

Nature Nuskha recognise that these nutrients are abundantly available in nature, and use dozens of herbal ingredients derived from plant leaves, fruits, seeds, flowers, and roots, and use those extracts to formulate their line of hair fitness products.

Here are some of the best nutrients for hair growth that you must add to your hair fitness regiment to rejuvenate your locks:

1.Protein:

x

Protein, or more specifically keratin, is the basic building block for healthy hair. Natural sources like pea protein extract help in rebuilding keratin and making the hair thicker and more voluminous by strengthening the hair follicles. Nature Nuskha’s hair growth oil, mist, and shampoo are enriched with pea protein extract to make for the best hair fitness range available.

2.Iron:

Iron present in various natural extracts like the ones from sesame and bhringraj, iron ensures a healthy flow of oxygen-rich blood to the scalp. The oxygen nourishes and feeds the cells in your scalp, helping them maintain a good and thick growth of hair.

x

3.Omega fatty acids:

Omega-3, -6, and -9 fatty acids form a part of the natural sebum produced by your hair. Found in Nature Nuskha’s many hair growth oils like jojoba and argan, these fatty acids mimic sebum and penetrate deep into the scalp, nourishing it from within.

4.Vitamin B:

Vitamin B, prominently present in avocado, helps in the genesis of red blood cells that ultimately nourish the cells in your scalp. A healthy scalp means healthier hair growth, more elastic and strong hair, and decreased hair fall.

5.Vitamin C:

Vitamin C from orange peels and argan oil boosts collagen production in your scalp. It ensures the health and growth of hair follicles, that in turn grow newer hair strands. It also helps cells in absorbing iron, which we already know is essential to maintain you hair’s health from root to tip.

6.Vitamin E:

Vitamin E Flaxseeds are rich in vitamin E, which is essential for hair fitness. Flaxseed promotes hair fitness by improving the circulation in the head. This in turn promotes hair growth and also prevents premature hair graying. Enhanced blood circulation conditions the hair strands from root to shaft. Vitamin E also repairs dry and damaged hair follicles, promoting hair growth.

7.Zinc:

Jojoba oil and yellow peas are also rich in an essential micronutrient needed for hair growth – zinc. Zinc makes sure that your hair follicles remain strong, thereby reducing hair fall, and also regulate the production of sebum. Sebum helps in moisturizing the scalp, keeping it well-nourished to prevent dandruff and hair fall.

Notably, vitamins are necessary for your scalp and follicles because they are responsible for producing collagen which helps keep skin moist and elastic so that you don’t get wrinkles or dry skin patches. Therefore, it is important for your hair to receive all the nutrients it needs.

You can learn more about it on https://naturenuskha.com/