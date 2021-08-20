75 needy patients will be successfully treated for ENT problems through charitable trust by Dr. Sanjay Helale at Kohinoor Hospital

Mumbai:- On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Dr Sanjay Helal, the head of the ear-nose-throat department of the Kohinoor Hospital in Mumbai, is all geared up to perform surgeries on 75 patients in the upcoming 15 days. All of these surgeries will be funded by the HCP-ENT Charitable Trust. It will mainly involve surgeries on patients with ruptured eardrums, damaged ear bones, and thyroid. Many people live without treatment due to financial issues. The main objective is to provide affordable treatment to needy people.

Ear infections are usually caused by a sore throat. People ignore ear problems, and symptoms like fluid leaking from the ears, hearing loss, and dizziness are seen in the patients. But, many people avoid going to the doctor. Ear pain can increase if not treated and diagnosed in time, and there will be no other option apart from surgery. But the cost of surgery is not affordable for needy patients. On the occasion of Independence Day, the hospital came up with this unique initiative to provide immediate treatment to needy patients. Through this initiative, all the needy patients will be operated for their respective problems through the Charitable Trust.

Dr. Sanjay Helale, Head of Ear-Nose-Throat Department of Kohinoor Hospital, said, “Doctors are the backbone of the healthcare system. The prime duty of a doctor is to treat and cure a patient. But we have dedicated our lives to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. In fond memory of those heroes, we are aiming to conduct surgeries on 75 patients in the hospital starting from August 15, and want to treat maximum number of patients to give affordable treatment in the coming days. All of these surgeries will be performed through charitable trusts, “

Dr Helale added, “A lot of patients avoid coming to the hospital because they suffer from financial problems, and their condition worsens. That is why the hospital has started a special initiative, a few years ago to make ear surgery available to needy patients at a low cost. Through this initiative, with the help of Charitable Trust, patients will be operated at affordable rates. Under this initiative, successful surgeries have been performed on more than 10,000 patients in 10 to 15 years. The outpatient department is open every Sunday from 4 to 7 pm, to treat patients at an affordable cost. “