750 gram preterm baby undergoes lifesaving Cardiac Intervention procedure successfully at MGM Health care

New Delhi, April 12th, 2022: MGM Healthcare, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of the Chennai, today announced that it had successfully performed a lifesaving Cardiac Intervention procedure for a 27-week preterm baby and now is one of the smallest baby in the country to undergo this procedure. The procedure was done by Pediatric Cardiac Intervention Cardiologists Dr.Rajesh Kumar and Dr. Ramyashri under the leadership of Dr. K. R. Balakrishnan, Chairman & Director of Cardiac Sciences and Director of the Heart and Lung Transplant Program at MGM Healthcare.

The 27-week preterm baby, weighing 750 grams was struggling for life in ventilator for almost one month since birth in the Neonatal ICU in Chennai. Baby had one large congenital heart defect called PDA which required closure for survival. After discussion with parents and surgical experts, we decided to use special device with new technology for intervention closure, considering the comorbidities for open surgery.

A team of doctors Dr.Rajesh Kumar and Dr. Ramyashri under the leadership of Dr. K.R. Balakrishnan Chairman & Director of Cardiac Sciences and Director of the Heart and Lung Transplant Program, MGM Healthcare successfully conducted this procedure on the baby on 24/03/2022. Baby was shifted back to NICU on the same day after the procedure. Baby’s oxygen requirements are coming down and will be discharged once desired weight is achieved.