7th Ayurveda Day 2022 celebrated on a grand scale across the country

New Delhi, 23rd October 2022 – The 7th Ayurveda Day was celebrated today on a magnificent scale in India and at the international level. This year’s 7th Ayurveda Day was celebrated with the theme “Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda” so as to propagate the benefits of Ayurveda to the larger and grass root community. The six-week-long celebration saw huge participation from across the country, more than 5000 events were organized by Ministry of Ayush institutes/councils with the support of more than 26 ministries of the Government of India and Ministry of External Affairs India missions and embassies.

The dignitaries present at the event included Shri Arjun Munda Hon’ble Minister of Tribal Affairs; Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon’ble Minister of Ayush; Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Hon’ble Minister of State of External Affairs & Culture; Shri Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Hon’ble MoS Ayush; Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary MoA; Shri Anil Kumar Jha, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Shri Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, MoA and Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director, AIIA along with representatives of foreign embassies and WHO-SEARO.

Chief Guest of today’s event Shri Arjun Munda Hon’ble Minister of Tribal Affairs said,” Ayurveda is India’s ancient tradition and wealth. Ayurveda can be nurtured in association with the people living in the forests. Ayurveda is the only medical science that talks about prevention of disease, not treatment after getting sick.”

On the occasion, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ayush, said, “Ayurveda is a science of prevention of disease. It’s ancient knowledge and we are doing some impressive research work in the Ayush sector.”

Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Minister of Ayush, said “We have accelerated the Ayush system of health in the country, Ayurveda is now recognized in 30 countries. The current turnover of Ayush is $18.1 billion.”

Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Hon’ble Minister of State of External Affairs & Culture said,” It’s time to appreciate the science of our ancestors. A science that is more than 5000 yrs old is celebrated on the occasion of Ayurveda day under the supervision of our Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi. He always promoted the science of Ayurveda and in the last few years it has reached its peak.”

Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director, AIIA said, “I support Ayurveda” campaign got enormous support from all, as more than 1.7 Crore people participated. More than 56 Lakh people participated in various programs based on Ayurveda Day 2022 in the last 6-week long program.”

A Memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to explore the areas of collaboration, convergence and synergy between both ministries for Tribal development while preserving the tribal cultural heritage through evidence-based planning and capacity building.

On this occasion, a book on The Ayurvedic Pharmacopia of India, The Ayurvedic formulary of India was released. To create awareness about the health benefits of medicinal plants, a species-specific national campaign on Ashwagandha – A health promoter was launched by the Ministry of Ayush. The first-prize winners of five short video competitions were felicitated by the Union minister of Ayush and other dignitaries.