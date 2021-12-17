A 10-year-old child with a genetic condition called osteogenesis imperfecta walks again after 4 years with an Aquatic Therapy treatment

A 10-year-old boy Ayaan from Raigad village was able to walk again after 4 years with Aquatic therapy at Aqua Centric therapy PVT LTD. For the past 4years, Ayaan was completely bedridden, he lost his ability to walk and stand hence used a wheelchair for mobility. The parents of Ayaan were scared of him getting more fractures so restricted his ability which in turning over a period of time led his muscles to weaken.

Ayaan used to be a cheerful and happy infant and his entire family was ecstatic on his arrival. However, things took a turn on his first birthday, when he had a fall from the bed and landed up with a fracture. Initially, his parents dismissed it as a one-time event as it was a major fall, but as he grew older, even minor stumbles resulted in severe pain and fractures in his limbs and this resulted in him being unable to participate in any activities that a child of that age generally would. His parents belonged to a village close to Raigad and did not have easy access to tertiary medical facilities. However, since he had already suffered from multiple fractures, his parents got concerned and decided to consult a leading pediatric orthopedic surgeon in Mumbai.

The doctor told them that he had a genetic condition called Osteogenesis Imperfecta. In this condition, due to collagen deficiency, the bones become very weak and brittle causing them to break easily even with little impact. This can lead to stunted growth and limited mobility. His parents were distressed to hear this but determined to get him the best medical care available. Due to financial constraints and limited access to medical services they could not maintain the recommended dose and frequency for physiotherapy. In addition, aquatic therapy which is considered a gold standard for treatment in OI (Osteogenesis Imperfecta) was not easily available even in major cities back then. Inconsistent therapy, multiple surgeries, and the pandemic caused Ayaan to lose his ability to stand and walk. He had to be confined to a wheelchair or bed for 4 years and this caused his muscles to lose strength and his spine to curve.

Dr. Devashree Vora, Pediatric Physiotherapist, AquaCentric Therapy Pvt Ltd. Said, “The orthopedic surgeon they had consulted referred them for aquatic therapy to Aqua Centric. That was when Ayaan was finally able to move in the water. The buoyancy of water allowed his body to move freely without the impact forces that he would normally experience on land. Slowly but steadily, he was able to stand and walk in the water. He came to us first in November 2020 last year until January 2021. He was then scheduled for intramedullary rodding surgery for the left shoulder bone and right leg bone and pinning of the left distal thigh bone. He resumed post-surgery in June 2021 and has been continuing for therapy. The aquatic therapy session consists of gentle range of motion, strengthening exercises, gait and balance training based on the principles of Water Specific Therapy and the Halliwick Concept. He has recently started therapy on land, beginning with graded standing on the tilt table and assisted walking with a safety harness to promote protected weight-bearing through the spine and lower limbs. He took his first few steps on land after 4 years of being confined to a wheelchair.”

Ms. Rida Lodge, the child’s mother said “Aquatic therapy has worked wonders for him and we’ve seen great improvement in Ayaan. We were scared to even touch him or handle him but now we are so happy to see him move so easily in water. He is now able to stand and walk in water due to increased muscle strength and can now roll on the bed and sit with a better posture.”