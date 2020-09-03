A 57-Year-Old Man with respiratory Failure secondary to COVID Induced Lung Fibrosis Successfully Treated at Zen Multispeciality Hospital

Mumbai: A team headed by Dr Arvind Kate, Chest Physician, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur gives new lease of life to a 57-year-old man from Mumbai who had lung fibrosis due to COVID-19. The patient was in a respiratory failure with high oxygen requirement and his oxygenation was 80% on 15 litres of oxygen. He was treated with oxygen therapy, steroids, Pirfenidone, Bipap, and physiotherapy. The patient can do his daily activities with ease now.

Shravan Oberoi (Name changed), a resident of Chembur, encountered breathing problems in the Month of April. He visited a local doctor who gave medications but nothing seemed to do the trick. Later, his health deteriorated further and the patient was admitted to a hospital in Western Suburb, on June 2. A COVID swab was done on June 10 and he was tested positive for Coronavirus on June 12. He was treated for COVID 19. His family was constantly in touch with him via video calls and phone calls. Again, a COVID swab was done on June 22 and he was declared negative for COVID on June 24. After COVID swab turn negative patient was shifted to Zen Multispeciality Hospital for further management. On arrival to Zen he was in respiratory failure. His CT scan of chest showed extensive lung fibrosis.

Dr Arvind Kate, Chest Physician, Zen Multispeciality Hospital highlighted, “Lung fibrosis can be termed as a lung disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred. This thickened, stiff tissue makes it difficult for the lungs to function properly. As lung fibrosis worsens, one becomes progressively shorter of breath. When The patient was admitted, he was critical on non-invasive ventilator, oxygen therapy, and in respiratory failure on June 26 at Zen Hospital. He was treated with oxygen therapy, steroids, Pirfenidone, Bipap, and physiotherapy. His was in the ICU for 12days and his condition improved within 3 weeks and was able to do his daily chores by his own. On discharge his oxygen level was 93%. The patient was discharged on July 23 on home oxygen therapy. Post COVID lung fibrosis needs equally efficient treatment in the near future. We may get such patient with POST COVID lung fibrosis. As covid centres are geared up for covid management, non-covid centre also require to be equally efficient and receptive to treat post covid lung fibrosis.”

“We panicked after my father was detected with Coronavirus and lung fibrosis. We had been informed he was critical and there were no hopes at all. Due to timely intervention by Zen Hospital, we were hopeful that my father will get back on track. We motivated him through video calling and he was determined to get well soon and come home. Thanks to the doctors who saved his life. Now, he can walk, and does his real-world activities, independently and requires oxygen therapy at home, Doctors are doing online consultation on regular basis to keep a track of my father’s health” said the patient’s son Sachin.