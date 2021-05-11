A Book on Yoga Mudras released as an attempt to bring the Science of Yoga to common people

Hyderabad… In an attempt to bring the Science of Yoga close to the common people, 79 years old Yoga Guru, Scholar, Teacher, Philanthropist, Dr. Aasoori Rangaraja Iyengar brought out a book, “The Essential Yoga Mudras for Healing”, which the author terms as the need of the hour especially in these trying times.

Mudras is a hand gesture when used properly works as an incredible self-healing method.

An effort has been made to research and bring a book with three hundred Mudras. This book has 15 Mudras, very prominent, useful and highly effective Mudras that can heal the most common ailments.

The purpose of the book, the author says, is to highlight effective Mudras for most common problems, which the author calls Drugless, Harmless, Healing Mudras.

Each finger is impregnated with potential energies that can heal diseases of body and mind Dr. Rangarajan Iyengar writes in a 44 pager book published by Hyderabad based Saranga Publishing

Priced at Rs 149/-, the book is in English. It is also translated into many other languages, the highlight of which is Urdu. The other languages include Telugu, Tamil. It is soon going to be published in Persian language. It is written so simply and easily to follow. Every page has a Mudra, a hand position captured in a captivating photograph and an explanation is given on the opposite page. It explains the Mudra, the hand position, the philosophy behind it, how to practice it and its benefits. On the whole 15 Mudras are presented in the book.

These 15 Mudras published in the book include 1. Jnana Mudra–Knowledge Mudra; 2. Prithvi Mudra–Mudra of Balance; 3. Apanja Mudra—Elimination and Excretion; 4. Prana Mudra–Vital Energy Mudra; 5. Vayu Mudra–The Air Mudra; 6. Akasha Mudra–The Mudra of Space; 7. Shunya Mudra –The Infinite Mudra; 8. Varuna Mudra–Mudra of Water; 9. Jalodamshaka Mudra or Jalodhar Nashak Mudra—Mudra for Water Control; 8. Apana Vayu Mudra–Mudra of Heart; 11. Dhyana Mudra–Mudra of Meditation; 12. Vyana Mudra –Circulation Mudra; 13. Linga Mudra–Thumb Mudra; 14. Shankha Mudra–The Conch Mudra and 15. Yoni Mudra–Womb Gesture

In the olden day’s health used to be in our hands. And now, it is in the hands of doctors’. The creator has given us an inbuilt sacred and secret science, our fingers. Through various postures of our fingers we can cure, heal, avoid diseases and boost our health, says the Author.

Did you know when you touch the tip of your index finger with your thumb it reduces anger and heals headaches?

Did you know when you touch the tip of the middle finger with a ring finger, it controls vomiting?

Did you know when you touch the tip of the ring finger with a little finger, it removes leg cramps?

These and many more magic tips of touching fingertips revealed in a just-released book Yoga Mudras.

Mudras are called “Drugless-Healing”. But, unfortunately, these Yoga Mudras are long forgotten and are not taught or practised in recent times.