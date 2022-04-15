A Spike In Eye Problems In 35 To 55 Age Group During Summer: Warns Doctor

Delhi : Summer can not only lead to skin, and gastrointestinal issues but even eye problems. A majority of people belonging to the age group 35-55 complained of uveitis, itching, redness, and a burning sensation in the eyes, stye, conjunctivitis, dry eyes, and corneal burns due to hot weather. It will be essential for everyone to take care of their eyes by using lubricating eye drops, staying hydrated, using sunglasses, and limiting exposure to allergens.

As the mercury rises, the intense heat during summer invites a plethora of ailments and allergies. Along with other health issues, eye problems can give one a tough time during those sunny days. The scorching heat is harmful to your eyes.

“Constant exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can raise one’s chances of having corneal burns, cataracts, and damaging the retina. Accumulated heat exposure can also lead to ocular burn and macular degeneration. Due to mold and seeds, people who are allergic to these two allergens can encounter the problem of itchy eyes, burning, blurry vision, and dry eyes. Too much heat can lead to conjunctivitis (pink eye or red eye) affecting one or both eyes, the symptoms of this disease are itching, redness, and watering in the eyes. It can happen due to a viral, bacterial, or fungal infection. It is contagious and spreads from one person to other. Stye causes swelling in one or both eyelids along with pain, and watery discharge. Vacations and other summer activities can cause tired eyes as you will not be able to get proper sleep at night,” said Dr. Kartikeya Sangal, Ophthalmologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi.

Dr. Sanghal added, “Uveitis is swelling inside the eye, and is either infective or autoimmune. I have been following up with many patients with this condition for many years because the condition is recurrent. This year, since the beginning of the heatwave, most of the patients came with a recurrence. The common point in all of these patients was a sudden change in temperature. For example, a person in the scorching 40-degree heat comes inside the office or home where there is air conditioning and the temperature is low or when the patient moves out of the air-conditioned environment into heat outside. Although, they have been treated and advised to avoid such temperature changes. Such patients are doing better now. Even during winters, when the patient moved from chilling weather outside to a heated room or vice versa, they suffered from uveitis. Eye problems are seen in the age group 35-55. Last year, the number of patients with eye problems was 4-5, a year. This year, I saw 20 patients (16 males and 4 females) since last 4 months (January to April).”

To keep eye problems at bay, maintain good personal hygiene, avoid touching and rubbing the eyes frequently, do not share eye makeup or eye products with anyone, and wear sunglasses when you’re outside during the day. “Avoid sudden temperature change. Use contact lenses with built-in UV protection and do not share them with anyone. Remove the lenses at night while sleeping and don’t forget to clean them. Opt for a sunscreen with an SPF of 50 and apply it around the eyes. Dehydration affects the body’s natural ability to make tears. So, stay well-hydrated to prevent dry eyes. Go for lubricating eye drops without preservatives as suggested by the doctor. Washing your face as soon as you come in from outside can help you to tackle allergens and decrease eye-related symptoms. Do not put rose water or any other product having chemicals in your eyes as that will aggravate eye problems,” concluded Dr. Sangal.