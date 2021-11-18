A study in Belarus on Sputnik V shows high safety profile and 96.3% efficacy against COVID after vaccination of over 1.2 million people

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has demonstrated 96.3% efficacy and high safety profile based on new study of vaccinated individuals in the Republic of Belarus.

An article analyzing efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus during vaccination campaign in Belarus has been published on the medRxiv preprint server for health sciences at:

Efficacy of Sputnik V was measured based on data from more than 1.2 million people vaccinated with two components of the vaccine between January and September 2021. High efficacy of Sputnik V is confirmed on the background of Delta variant being prevailing in Belarus since July 2021.

Study also confirmed high safety profile of Sputnik V:

Reported adverse events following vaccination were mild or moderate;

No deaths related to the vaccination.

New data complements previous data on high efficacy and safety of Sputnik V during vaccination campaign in Belarus between January and July 2021 showing the Russian vaccine has demonstrated 97.2% efficacy against coronavirus based on data from more than 860,000 people.

Belarus was the first foreign country to register Sputnik V and use it for vaccination of the population.

RDIF and partners have facilitated the technology transfer to localize the production of Sputnik V by Belarus’s Belmedpreparaty company, which is successfully manufacturing Sputnik V. In April 2021 the vaccine produced in Belarus was authorized by the Ministry of Health.

In April 2021 the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine (the first component of Sputnik V based on human adenovirus serotype 26) was also registered in Belarus.