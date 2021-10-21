A Successful Proximal Femoral Nail Procedure On A Nonagenarian 100-year-old Woman With Hip Fracture

A team headed by Orthopaedic and Arthroscopic Surgeon Dr Nikhil Iyer and Anaesthesiologist Dr. Pavitra Iyer successfully performed a complex Proximal femoral nail (PFN) procedure on a 100-year-old woman with hip fracture of right hip due to falling while moving around. Now, the patient is recovering, and will soon resume her daily routine.

A 100-year-old Ms G Annapoorni a resident of Chembur, Mumbai had osteoporosis since more than 15 years. and would move in the computer chair with wheels at home. She fell down while trying to get off a computer chair when it slipped backwards when she tried to get up. The woman was taken to a local doctor by the family members. She was on regular blood thinners for many years Then, the patient was referred to Zen Multispeciality Hospital wherein she got a new lease of life.

Dr Nikhil Iyer, Knee and Shoulder and joint replacement surgeon, Zen Multi Speciality Hospital said, “the patient blood thinners were stopped for 4-5 days. Post surgery the patient had symptoms cardiac failure probably due to advanced age and surgical stress. This was well managed by the anaesthesiologist and cardiologist. She recovered well and was discharged 4 days post surgery. As of today, all her skin staples have been emoted and she is comfortably doing Physiotherapy.”

Dr Iyer added, “Proximal femoral nail (PFN) is as an intramedullary device uses a spiral blade device to obtain fixation in the femoral head, rather than a conventional screw. It is a minimally invasive surgery for fracture around the hip for the fixation of the fracture. Her bones where osteoporotic which blade was used and hammered to compress the osteoporotic bone and get a better hold. Proximal femoral nailing is a minimally invasive surgery done with the guidance of an image intensifier in the Operation theatre. It consists of just 2-3 one-inch incisions. This less morbid surgery helps patient recover faster and reduces hospital stay. The surgery usually takes about 45mins in total. The patient has a wonderful set for children and grandchildren who are taking care of her to the best of their abilities. As post op rehab and care is very important for an elder patient to recover.”

A piece of advice for all elder patients is the highlight of caring for geriatric patients is prevention of fall. As in the elderly it doesn’t take a big fall to cause a fracture. It is Wise for elderly patients to carry a walking stick and not feel shy. Also, it is very helpful to have hand railing at critical places in the house. Also, regular check-up to know the status of bone health and osteoporosis definitely help.

“I was unable to even move due to the hip fracture and was in intense pain. I required the assistance of my family members for doing all my activities. But, after taking treatment a Zen Hospital, I am slowly recovering now. I thank the doctors for treating me promptly,” patient Ms G Annapoorni.