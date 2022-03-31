A variety of effective behavioral and airway-specific therapies available to treat OSS says health experts

New Delhi, 31st March 2022: Under the Illness to Wellness campaign, ASSOCHAM, the apex body, organised a webinar on “Obstructive Sleep Snoring: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment” with the primary goal of raising awareness and disseminating knowledge about comprehensive understanding and managing Obstructive Sleep Snoring (OSS) to lead a healthier, happier, and prosperous life.

Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairperson of the ASSOCHAM CSR Council, while voicing his concern about obstructive sleep snoring said, “This disorder can occur at various levels in the airway, decreasing oxygen supply to the body. Obstructive sleep snoring can affect everyone. However, conditions like as obesity, advanced age, a narrower airway, hypertension, asthma, and diabetes put you at a higher risk.”

Emphasising on the need to step up awareness on this ailment, Mr Rajput said, “more work needs to be done in terms of educating society and making people realize that this is a medical condition and can be managed through treatment which can ultimately help us lead a more happy and healthier life.”

In his special address, PD Dr. Prashant N. Chhajed, Interventional Pulmonologist Director, Lung Care and Sleep Centre Santacruz, Mumbai Pulmonologist, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi Lilavati & Nanavati Hospital’s, Mumbai, said that obstructive sleep apnea is an under-diagnosed condition. This condition is diagnosed using overnight polysomnography. Dr. Chhajed further added obstructive sleep apnea is effectively treated with the use of positive airway pressure devices such as a cpap. Dr. Chhajed also said that there have been remarkable improvements in interfaces (masks) to administer CPAP which has led to significant improvement in cpap adherence. Also, the newer cpap devices can be linked to the mobile phone which provides feedback regarding the use of cpap devices.

Dr. Kalpana Nagpal, Senior Consultant, ENT (Head & Neck Surgery), Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Director, Robotics ENT (Head & Neck) Proctor & Mentor, Robotic Surgery President, Women Association of Otolaryngologists of India, has categorically stated that new technology has revolutionized the treatment of snoring and sleep apnea. In some cases of sleep apnea, robotic surgery has produced great results. People go from all over the world to have the surgery done, and there is still a lot of education needed among physicians and other citizens.

People may feel excessive daytime sleepiness, sleeplessness, nightmares, sleep loss, or snoring, as well as respiratory concerns such as no breathing, breathing through the mouth, or noisy breathing, according to Dr. Aparna Mahajan, Consultant ENT Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad. They may experience depression, dry mouth, irritability, fatigue, or headaches because of their altered physiological functioning. The webinar was moderated by Dr. Rajesh Kesari, Founder and Director of Total Care Control.