Access Healthcare accelerates hiring in major cities and smaller towns across India; To hire over 18,000 people in the next 12 months

Bengaluru, July 7, 2022: Access Healthcare, a leading provider of end-to-end healthcare revenue cycle and information technology services, announced its plans to hire over 18,000 people in the next 12 months. The company is currently hiring across its locations in India – Chennai, Coimbatore, Noida, Pune, Mumbai, and Trivandrum. The healthcare BPO leader is hiring for various positions in Medical Billing, Coding, and Accounts Receivable Call Center roles. The company is also seeking skilled technologists to further its R&D efforts in robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics to support its flagship platform, echo.

Fresh graduates and experienced professionals are welcome to join the Access Healthcare workforce supporting 100+ healthcare institutions and 500,000+ physicians.

Access Healthcare recently acquired a 1.57-acre land parcel from a prominent IT company to build a 7,000 people campus in addition to its multiple facilities in India, the Philippines, and the USA. The company has added over 12,000 people to its rolls in the last 15 months and doubled its headcount.

“We are currently hiring at the rate of 1,500 people monthly and investing significantly in technology and automation in our hiring and training processes. We upped the game during the pandemic and supported our clients without dropping service levels. This track record has earned the trust of our customers and fuelled our growth through market and wallet share gains. We are now one of the world’s largest global third-party revenue cycle companies. Over the next few months, we will be adding capacities across locations to support our growth efforts. Our focus will stretch beyond metropolitan cities to smaller cities and towns across India, where we believe we can find high-quality talent. Many young professionals who wish to make a mark in international business will be able to find a place at Access Healthcare. The healthcare revenue cycle industry offers multi-year, high-growth career opportunities for those who have the commitment and perseverance to learn and grow”, said Vardhman Jain, Vice Chairman of Access Healthcare.

Access Healthcare was recently named by the Everest Group in their RCM PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 report as “Leader” and a “Star Performer” for the second year in a row, in recognition of the market impact, quality of vision and delivery capabilities.