ACI Hospitals creates awareness on prostate cancer with the ‘#FabDad’ in accordance to Father’s Day 2022

ACI Hospitals, a boutique multi-speciality healthcare centre with an expertise in cardiology and oncology, introduces a father’s day special campaign called ‘#FabDad’ for the month of June. Through this campaign the hospital aims to honour all the fathers across the country who devoted all their lives for our well-being and create awareness on early detection of prostate cancer, its symptoms, about the PSA screening test and the treatment options.

Honouring the spirit of all fathers across the globe, Dr. Jagdeesh Kulkarni, Director, Minimal Invasive & Robotic Surgery said, “Father’s play an important role in strengthening a family’s core morals and values. It is thus crucial that we recognize their emotional and physical wellbeing and put their health first. Our goal with this campaign is to raise awareness on prostate cancer prevalent in men which may impact their day to day lives. It is important to understand that, the most common risk factor for prostate cancer is age. The older a man gets, the greater the chance of getting prostate cancer. Hence early diagnosis will not only aid in an efficient recovery but also the holistic welfare of the family. We encourage all fathers and men in general to get regular medical check-ups and screenings done.”

According to reports, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, making it the second leading cause of cancer death. Hence it’s time we create awareness about this condition and spearhead discussions for the same as prostate cancer is dangerous and often easily overlooked. As part of the campaign, ACI Hospitals will be offering special discounted Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Test for all fathers throughout this month. This will be followed by expert consultation by one of the best doctors at ACI who are specialists in Prostate Cancer.

The ACI Hospital located in the heart of Mumbai city has consistently delivered state-of-the-art health care in the field of surgical & medical oncology and palliative care and many other disciplines. Additionally, ACI hospitals offer excellent laboratory, radiology and endoscopy services plus cutting edge operative procedures in all fields including robotic surgery. The hospital is proud of its ability to offer emergency care including intensive care unit equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

The Centre is a referral point for world class Cancer care for national and international patients which is delivered at an affordable cost without compromising on the delivery of clinical outcomes.