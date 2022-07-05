ACI Hospitals organizes a blood donation drive; young volunteers participate in large numbers

India, 5th July, 2022: ACI Hospitals, a boutique multi-speciality healthcare centre with an expertise in Oncology (Cancer), in association with the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC), Rotary Club of Mumbai Downtown Sealand & Rotaract Club of Wilson College organized a blood donation drive on 3rd July 2022 at the ACI Cumballa Hill Hospital. The turn-out for the drive was very encouraging as several young volunteers participated and donated blood. Through this campaign, the hospital endeavoured to create awareness about blood donation and urged young donors to do their bit.

Commenting on the positive turn-out at the drive, Dr. Sanjay Sharma, Director – Breast & Thoracic Service at ACI Hospitals said, “There is a dire need for blood donors in our country. The unprecedented times of pandemic have taught us the value of overall health and life at large. India needs at least 15 million blood donors every year, but only 10 million units are donated. In alignment to fulfilling this need, we are extremely grateful for all the volunteers who participated in the drive. It was encouraging to see a lot of young volunteers come in and actively donate blood. This shows that the youth of our country is responsible and aware. We hope to organize many more such drives and look forward to witness more volunteers participate for the cause.”

The blood donation drive saw a total registration of more than 70 volunteers where, 58 volunteers donated blood. The average age of donors was between 20-45 years. Besides the members of the ACI Hospitals, the drive was made successful with the association of the State Blood Transfusion Council, Rotary and Rotaract Clubs.