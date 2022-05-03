ACL Tear: Symptoms and Preventions

The Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) is one of the most critical supporting structures in the knee joint, as well as the most commonly injured ligament in the body and the most common sports injury. Before moving forward, it’s critical to understand the fundamentals of ACL. It connects the thighbone to the lower leg. It’s most typically torn in activities that include quick stops and lateral movements, such as wrestling, basketball, soccer, tennis, and volleyball.

Dr. Ankit Varshney, Senior Consultant Orthopaedics; Arthroscopy, Sports Medicine & Shoulder surgeon at Sant Parmanand Hospital & Parmanand Special Surgery Hospital, New Delhi said, “A damaged ACL can cause multiple signs including popping sound at the time of injury, pain, swelling, and knee instability. Whenever patients tear their ACL, they usually report hearing a popping sound at the moment of the tear. The knee will swell quickly and feel unsafe in many cases. These symptoms, on either hand, may be mild in some less severe tears. This is especially true for persons who do not participate in a wide range of physical activity.”

If the ACL is completely torn, the knee will be unsteady, giving sensations of abrupt displacement or collapsing. Patients will be unable to jump & land on their knees, accelerate and then change directions and rotate quickly on the knee.

Dr. Ankit Varshney further said, “The patient’s lifestyle usually affects his or her choice to have surgery. ACL reconstruction surgery is usually needed in sportsmen and other persons of any age who wants to pursue engaging in physically demanding sports.”

Some patients who do not need intense athletics or physical work may be able to avoid surgery and still live busy, good lifestyles if the damage is not too severe. Many patients with ruptured ACLs can swim, jog, and use the most gym or health club equipment if they receive conservative, nonsurgical therapy.

Prevention

With correct training and activity, the risk of ACL injury can be lowered. To assist you to minimize the risks, a sports medicine physician, physical therapist, athletic trainer, or other sports medicine professional can assess, instruct, and provide feedback. The following are some of the ACL injury preventive programs: