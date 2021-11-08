Activate Brain & Body Chooses Cincinnati for First Brain Health Center.

Activate Brain & Body Holdings, Inc. is opening the first-of-its-kind brain health center designed to help members maintain healthy, active lifestyles by taking charge of the way they age – cognitively and physically. Years of research and trial programs have informed the development of this innovative brain health center, scheduled to open in January 2022 in Cincinnati.

“We created Activate to help people who are looking for ways to change the trajectory of their aging, to remain active and sharp for more years, that is, to have a longer healthspan,” said Martin Pazzani, Activate Chairman and Co-Founder. He says that as adults pass into middle age, traditional fitness options simply do not offer the right programs, the right environment, nor the specially trained staff, and that has led to many people seeking solutions that Activate will now provide. “Activate allows members to train with the best coaches using the latest techniques and technology for brain and body fitness, helping them enjoy longer, happier, healthier lives,” he said.

“Our team of expert Certified Brain Health Trainers has created a number of proprietary workouts that activate the brain, invigorate the body, and ignite the spirit,” said John Spence, Activate Brain & Body CEO. “We are excited to introduce these concepts to the world, starting in Cincinnati.”

Spence adds: “The Cognitive Circuit™, The FMR Circuit™ (Flexibility, Mobility, Relaxation), and other workouts use Dual-Task Training that combines physical exercise with cognitive challenges. With the guidance of Certified Brain Health Trainers, members will participate in brain-centric programs and workouts that are designed and personalized to build all-important Physical and Cognitive Reserves that may protect against cognitive decline and positively affect the body as well.”

Activate Brain & Body marries historically accepted cardio, strength, and mobility exercises with the latest developed techniques and technologies to connect with, and strengthen the brain. “The number one thing you can do for your long-term brain health is to exercise,” says Marie Stoner, Activate Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder. “Research clearly supports that physical exercise builds body and brain health.” As Activate leaders developed programs for brain health, they focused on workouts that incorporate Dual-Task Training to also produce a fitter body. This underscores the Activate axiom that when you put your brain first, your body follows.

Research over the past 30 years has illuminated the fact that as we age, our brains lose mass and the neuro-chemistry of network connectivity changes. So, much like losing muscle mass, these losses over time can cause functional decline. For decades, brain experts like Stoner have been studying and reporting what can be done to slow cognitive decline, and Activate Brain & Body has operationalized those learnings and incorporated them into a uniquely designed environment for its members.

Activate locations will use a design created by Perkins Eastman Architects DPC in San Francisco and Encompass Develop Design and Construct in LaGrange, KY. Activate worked with these design and customer experience experts to incorporate nature into the club’s very core. This “biophilic design” enhances health and well-being and reduces stress. So just entering an Activate club is meant to elicit feelings of calm and openness to new learning. This connectivity to the natural environment also offers conditions that are ideal for building brain health.

Activate Brain & Body boasts a team of highly skilled multi-location operators, branding and customer experience experts, and Certified Brain Health Trainers. The team joined their talents to re-engineer the traditional “fitness club” model for those 45 and older by re-framing fitness as “upstream preventive healthcare.”

“Our plan is to get people thinking about brain health. In order to play an influential role in the prevention arena, we plan to open many more locations over the next few years,” Spence added.