Hyderabad, July 2022: The 13th edition of the three day ‘ACVS India South Asia 2022’ -India’s premier Interventional Cardiology Conference – organized by FACTS Foundation – a non-profit organisation of Cardiologists and Cardiac Surgeons, committed to newer research, innovation, education and training; in association with Apollo Hospitals and Cardiovascular Research Foundation, (CRF) USA; was formally inaugurated by the Chief Guest Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group; at HICC today.

Dr Sangita Reddy after inaugurating the Conference said, I always feel that the medical profession is very special in their generous sharing of knowledge, every other profession or industry keep their trade secrets under wrap, but when the doctors do something special, the first thing they do is publish or talk about it. This spirit embodies the fact which continues to make the world better place to live. ACVS India South Asia 2022, is the outcome of 13 years of collaboration between FACTS Foundation, Apollo Hospitals and CRF. Over a thousand plus interventional cardiologists over the past few years exchanged thoughts, shared ideas, and helped each other. Each one of these contributed towards making India a significant player in the global cardiac space, in the same breath I would like to say that there is so much to be done, as there are still people dying of cardiac ailments. Not only Apollo is one among the first to perform these procedures in the country. Apollo Hospitals is also working to make sure we help our patients before the very first symptom. AI enabled risk models, education and prevention models, a series of initiatives under the heading of co-health will help keep people healthier and happier, so that we approach this from two sides, treatment side as well as the preventive care side. The incidence of cardiac disease remains one of the most burdensome and worrisome problems in the world. At the turn of the century cardiovascular disease became the number one killer in India and one out of four deaths in India is due to cardiovascular disease problem. After Covid pandemic, for the cardiologists the fight is not yet over, because the incidence of cardiovascular disease is estimated to have grown over 24% as an outcome of those who had Covid. Therefore, I urge everyone to continue to enhance your capability to treat. This Conference is about finding the latest cure, sharing knowledge on all the procedures and protocols so that we are better equipped to save lives of our patients. There is a need to find treatment innovation. It is critical for us to bring new cures and new solutions and share and talk about them, because of which many others will be learning these procedures and Apollo has been committed to that. We will use all solutions to treat patients and will ensure that they get the best of care, but the most preferred solution is actually prevention. Our chairman has pioneered and created the Master Health Checkup, which he started almost 45 years ago, but now we have enhanced this to Pro-health and are currently doing 6 lakhs health checkups per year. We use this data to keep on improving the risk prediction and gain insights to keep people happy.

Dr A. Sreenivas Kumar speaking on the occasion said, this is now the largest Conference of Interventional Cardiologists, with 400 delegates from India and abroad attending it. Several special techniques to deal with cardiac problems which hitherto needed cardiac surgery can be done today by interventional cardiology, through minor aperture, saving the patient from trauma, morbidity, and mortality. In the past when arteries were totally blocked, surgery was mandatory, now there are special techniques to clear the blocked arteries, several such new techniques will be demonstrated and deliberated in this conference. It’s difficult to get so much knowledge from the most eminent specialists under one roof, this platform brings all of them together and makes the knowledge available in a nutshell to the delegates. The conference overall will address and educate the delegates on the latest techniques beneficial to the patients in terms of speedy recovery and being inexpensive to the possible extent.

Dr M. Ferenc, said, it is very important to learn from each other and update our skills to provide better care for patients and that way difficult cases can be treated successfully. Even in your country the best of the technology on par with Europe and USA, is available for treatment. Meetings like these with live cases being demonstrated helps to understand how to manage difficult cases and how to treat our patients successfully.

The faculty at the Conference comprises world’s eminent Interventional Cardiologists and several leading Indian cardiologists. The International faculty of World Renowned Interventional Cardiologists includes Dr Martin B. Leon, New York Columbia University; Dr. Alain Cribier, Italy; Dr M. Ferenc, Germany; Dr. Eberhard Grube, Germany; Dr. Tulio Palmerini, Bologna, Italy; Dr. Guilherme Attizzani, Cleveland; Dr Susheel Kodali, Director, New York-Presbyterian Hospital; Dr Ramesh Daggubati, Director Structural Heart Interventions, West Virginia University, WV; Mr. Promod, Medis, Netherlands & Singapore; Dr. Ravi Bathina, SCCT, USA; Dr. Saibal Kar, LA, USA; among others.

The latest techniques used in performing complicated procedures, will be telecast live from leading cardiac centers abroad and across India. The eminent faculty will have the comfort to demonstrate the techniques from the Cath labs they function from, enabling them to be at their proficient best from familiar environs. Live Cases will be transmitted from USA, Germany & UK and 20 Centers across India, some of the Centers participating in the live transmission are Apollo Health City, Hyderabad; Apollo Hospitals, Chennai; Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru; Apollo Hospitals, Mumbai; Medanta, New Delhi etc.

The Conference will deliberate and demonstrate the latest advances in Interventional cardiology, including Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), Railway Catheter & other newer Radial Access Devices & techniques, LAA Occlusion Procedures, Pharmacology for Interventionists, Antiplatelet therapy, How FFR and IVUS/OCT optimize patient outcomes, Mitra Clip, Transseptal Technique; etc., through live workshops and also throw light on topics like Role of Telemedicine & AI in tough Covid times, “India has got Talent Sessions” –Young & Dynamic Interventional Cardiologists across India and Asia can showcase their talent.