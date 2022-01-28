Add neem to your hair fitness regiment to get shiny and healthy hair

Neem is probably one of the oldest and most widely known Ayurvedic ingredients for the wellness of your hair, skin, and body. Hair Fitness Nourishing Mist for hair work wonders for anyone suffering from hair loss, balding, dandruff, and brittle hair. Hair Fitness Nourishing Mist which has the goodness of neem extract is a light liquid that is packed with various nutrients essential for the body. Its most effective natural herbs are best known for their anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that fight lice, inflammation, and dandruff. It’s also rich in fatty acids, vitamin E, and antioxidants that play a vital role in maintaining the health, shine, and strength of your hair.

Neem is a very effective natural ingredient for oil and mist. Adding neem Mist to your hair fitness regiment will help you get these benefits:

1. It is anti-fungal and anti-bacterial

Bacterial and fungal growth on your scalp can lead to serious infections that harm the hair follicles and skin cells, leading to severe damage in the form of dermatitis, psoriasis, and more.

2. Prevents dandruff

Dandruff is largely caused by a prolonged build-up of a type of yeast on the scalp. An itchy and flaky scalp can not only be irritating and uncomfortable, but the excessive dead skin cells can clog hair follicles and lead to hair fall. Nature Nuskha’s Nourishing Hair Mist contains neem which prevents dandruff and gives you shiny and healthy hair.

3. Treats head lice

Azadirachtin, an active ingredient in neem, is one the most potent treatments for head lice. Research shows that it can kill lice and their larvae in as little as 10 minutes post application.

4. Prevents untimely graying of hair

Nature Nuskha’s Nourishing Hair Mist containing neem helps in preventing hair from graying due to factors other than ageing. These include stress, environmental factors, and hormonal imbalances.

5. Promotes hair growth

Neem Hair Mist can help unclog the hair follicles and aid healthy cell growth, both of which are essential to reducing hair fall and encourage the growth of new hair. As we’ve said earlier, the mist can even treat ailments as severe as psoriasis, which can lead to permanent balding. It also ensures that the scalp receives ample blood flow, giving more oxygen to the cells there, further promoting the genesis of healthy hair.

6. Conditions dry hair

Being highly rich in fatty acids and vitamin E, neem for hair helps in conditioning and smoothening your tresses. It helps in reducing frizz and makes the hair shinier and more manageable.

7. Maintains the pH of your scalp

Balancing the pH of your hair is a factor that is most overlooked when looking for any remedy. Neem plays an important role in maintaining a healthy pH balance between 4.5 and 5.5. This creates the perfect environment for your hair, where hair fall, dandruff, and infections are at their very minimum.