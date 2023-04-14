Aditya Birla Health Insurance targets 10 million jumps in its #JumpForHealth Campaign 2023

Bangalore, April 14, 2023: Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd. (ABHICL), the health insurance joint venture of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. (ABCL), holding company for the financial services business of Aditya Birla Group, one of the largest diversified conglomerates in India, has announced the launch of its annual campaign #JumpForHealth.

The sixth edition of #JumpForHealth kick starts on World Health Day, April 7, 2023, with a target of receiving 10 million jumps this year and donate around 1000 prosthetic legs to differently-abled individuals.

This year the campaign is based on the theme of finding your reason to jump and in the process help someone who is in need. The campaign encourages the participants to work towards a better lifestyle while contributing towards the society by helping differently abled people walk again.

Through this campaign, ABHICL donates one prosthetic leg for every 10,000 jumps recorded by the participants. Since its inception in 2017, #JumpForHealth campaign recorded more than 32 million jumps and donated more than 3262 prosthetic legs to individuals thereby making a positive difference to the respective families as well.

In 2022, #JumpForHealth was awarded a Guinness World Record title for the ‘Largest online video album of people jumping in the air’ with 5455 videos.

Speaking about this initiative, Mr. Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “At Aditya Birla Health Insurance, we have always encouraged people to lead a healthy life and inculcate the habit of healthy living through our HealthFirst philosophy. #JumpForHealth campaign is an extension of this philosophy, created to inspire individuals to be active and jump for a greater cause – health for self and in the process help those who are in need.”

“Over the years, this campaign has lived up to its purpose of creating an awareness on healthy living and its benefits. The millions of jump we have received over the last five editions is a testimony to this. Over the years, we have seen great enthusiasm and participation from our partners, agents, customers, employees and participants who look forward to this campaign every year. We are committed to our mission of promoting health and wellness and are happy to see the positive impact that this campaign has created in the society.”