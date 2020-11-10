Advanced surgery saves career of 22-year-old aspiring pilot

A 22-year-old aspiring pilot from Siliguri was successfully treated at Fortis Hospital Gurugram, with Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery (SILS) for his gall bladder stones, without affecting his training procedures.

This comes after the patient had developed acute and recurrent pain in his abdomen that caused hindrance in his preparations for pilot training. He decided to consult in one of the regular OPD’s conducted by Fortis Hospital, Gurugram in Siliguri. Ultrasound and other investigation details revealed an infected gall bladder stone which was causing the pain and had to be removed immediately to avoid future complications.

The young aspiring pilot was worried that his career may be spoiled due to the surgery that involves incision and metal clips post removal, and was counselled about the latest and advanced scarless procedure. He successfully underwent Scarless Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy at Fortis Hospital Gurugram, recently, and is back fit, to pursue his pilot training course.

Unlike the multiport gall bladder surgery which conventionally requires four cuts in the abdomen and takes longer time to recover, Single-incision Laparoscopic Surgery (SILS) is a newer and advanced procedure with no stitches required. A single small incision of 12 mm (1/2 inch) is made deep within the belly button and sealed using special medical grade waterproof glue, eliminating the need for stitches. Since the incision made is very small, the pain is less and the patient has a quicker recovery, getting back to normal life within 4 to 5 days.” Said Dr. Bijendra Kumar Sinha, Senior Consultant, Minimal Access Bariatric and GI Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram.

Fortis Hospital, Gurugram performs the highest number of SILS gallbladder surgeries. Because of rigorous training and the highest degree of skills required, very few centres have been able to establish this technique for regular use.

“I suffered acute pain for 5 days and did not understand what was happening to me. I am glad that I could consult Dr Sinha during his OPD visit at Balaji Healthcare in Siliguri and get my surgery done through him at Fortis Gurugram. I have fully recovered without any marks or metal in my body. I thank the doctors for immaculate surgery and helping me.” Added the young patient