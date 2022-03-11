AffordPlan appoints Dr. Rajen Ghadiok as Chief Mentor and Advisor for Business Strategy and Product Development

Delhi, 11 March, 2022: AffordPlan announced the appointment of Dr. Rajen Ghadiok as Chief Mentor and Advisor for Business Strategy and Product Development, today. In his role, Dr. Rajen will assist in advising Affordplan on its strategic ambitions, with a focus on helping drive growth in the region. His experience will help Affordplan turn its corporate vision into actionable growth and strengthen the company’s evolution as an organization addressing significant affordability challenges in India.

Dr. Ghadiok has a deep understanding of the healthcare system, having practiced as a Cardiac Anaesthetist for more than 25 years at leading hospital groups in India including Fortis, Ganga Ram, National Heart Institute, and St Stephens. He then pivoted to healthcare strategy, medical advisory, and business growth with enriching stints at Fortis Healthcare, Nova, and International Oncology Services. In his last role, Dr. Rajen held the position of Domain Leader – Healthcare Delivery at Praxis Global Alliance.

AffordPlan’s CEO, Aditya Sharma on Dr. Rajen’s appointment said,”We are delighted to have Dr. Rajen on board as our chief advisor. His expertise in the sector will strongly contribute to the realisation of our vision of being India’s preferred healthcare finance partner. He will work closely on expanding AffordPlan Swasth’s offerings, and I am positive that we will make an expedited journey in healthcare and financial innovation to bridge the access and affordability gap.” On his appointment, Dr. Rajen said “I am excited to be a part of the AffordPlan team and look forward to helping the organization strategically scale. AffordPlan’s vision of making healthcare affordable and accessible is addressing a critical problem in society and one that I am proud to be working to solve. AffordPlan, under the able leadership of Aditya, and the support of its dedicated workforce has been effective in making the Swasth Card synonymous with convenience, and I am honoured to be able to contribute to the mission.”

Affordplan is a platform that enables financial planning for healthcare access to a family. With payment benefits and carefully chosen rewards through preferred brands, the platform enriches a customer’s experience throughout their healthcare journey with a healthcare provider of their choice. Partnered with 150+ hospitals across the country and has touched over 5,00,000 lives, Affordplan is making medical care accessible to more and more families in India.