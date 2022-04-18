Air Rescuers saves one more life! The Vital Journey from Mumbai to New York

India / Mumbai, 18 April 2022: Air Rescuers’ life-saving services helped their patient, a 70 years-old US citizen of Indian Origin by relocating him in an air ambulance from India to the USA for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in his lower limbs.

The patient returned back to India in November 2021 to reunite with his family in Mumbai, but during the course of his visit, he faced critical situations like pain and redness in his lower limbs due to his history of diabetes. His condition was getting worse day by day. This case was complex, with the patient in critical condition with several vital functions threatened. The patient had unstable vitals which were not normal and could have become unconscious. His indicators for recovery were unfavorable and while he was getting treatment, he was not admitted to a hospital. Given the gravity of the situation, he decided to get full-fledged treatment in the US and he flew back in an air ambulance to New York with the support of Air Rescuers. During the transit, the patient had a potentially reversible, acute, life-threatening illness which required close monitoring and supervision, due to serious organ dysfunction. Air Rescuers team of specially-trained health care providers provided him 24-hour care. This included using machines and equipment to constantly monitor his vital signs. Air rescuers took the entire responsibility for the transfer; from providing an onboard Doctor and booking a convenient commercial stretcher to dropping their patient at the planned hospital in New Jersey, New York.

As India’s most experienced providers of advanced aeromedical care services. Air Rescuers save lives through their sophisticated air ambulance fleet and experienced professionals. They have established a network of several air ambulance bases across the country, enabling them to reach out immediately to any location throughout the Indian sub-continent and around the globe.

“We bring the highest standards of care and healing to people who otherwise would not receive it. From rescue missions in the world’s largest metropolitan areas to heart attack treatment in rural villages, to medical evacuation from conflict zones and other regions which seem too dangerous for conventional ground transport, our team provides comprehensive aeromedical assistance in times of emergency with unmatched competence and reliability. Our patient story speaks for itself.” Said, Dr.Sanjay, The Director of Air Rescuers Worldwide Pvt. Ltd.

Air Rescuers has established themselves as a pioneer in the field of patient transport and medical evacuation with a fleet of the most advanced aircraft and equipment that ensures swift, safe and reliable transfer of patients from one location to another location seamlessly. Air Rescuers offers an air ambulance in India that serves urgent patients or ones who want to get treatment from abroad with the help of an air ambulance.

Air Rescuers bring a global approach to the medical transport industry, with comprehensive solutions that allow for rapid response time, quick decision-making processes, and an integral part of a team committed to relieving pressure on the healthcare system.

Over the years, Air Rescuers have been a trusted part of the healthcare value chain all over the world and have had the honor of saving people and their families from the burden of traveling for medical care. They have partnered with some of the most renowned healthcare providers in India.

Air Rescuers’ purpose is to save time, eliminate pain and relieve suffering.

“From our personalized pediatric service to our customized non-emergency medical transports, we are committed to providing quality healthcare that gets you from point A to point B in the safest, most comfortable way possible.” further explains Dr. Sanjay