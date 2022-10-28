Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA Final Approval for Paclitaxel Injection USP, 30 mg/5 mL (6 mg/mL), 100 mg/16.7 mL (6 mg/mL), and 300 mg/50 mL (6 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials.

28 October 2022, Mumbai: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Paclitaxel Injection USP, 30 mg/5 mL (6 mg/mL), 100 mg/16.7 mL (6 mg/mL), and 300 mg/50 mL (6 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials.

This is the first product approval for oncology injection from our F-2 Facility (Oncology Injectable) which recently completed the first USFDA inspection.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Taxol Injection, 30 mg/5 mL (6 mg/mL), 100 mg/16.7 mL (6 mg/mL), and 300 mg/50 mL (6 mg/mL). Paclitaxel Injection, USP is indicated i) as subsequent therapy for the treatment of advanced carcinoma of the ovary. As first-line therapy, Paclitaxel Injection, USP is indicated in combination with cisplatin. ii) for the adjuvant treatment of node-positive breast cancer administered sequentially to standard doxorubicin-containing combination chemotherapy. In the clinical trial, there was an overall favorable effect on disease-free and overall survival in the total population of patients with receptor-positive and receptor-negative tumors, but the benefit has been specifically demonstrated by available data (median follow-up 30 months) only in the patients with estrogen and progesterone receptor negative tumours. iii) for the treatment of breast cancer after failure of combination chemotherapy for metastatic disease or relapse within 6 months of adjuvant chemotherapy. Prior therapy should have included an anthracycline unless clinically contraindicated. iv) in combination with cisplatin, is indicated for the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in patients who are not candidates for potentially curative surgery and/or radiation therapy. v) for the second-line treatment of AIDS-related Kaposi’s sarcoma.