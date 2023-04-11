All you need to know about Acute Kidney Failure

Acute kidney failure(AKF) is associated with high morbidity, mortality, and high treatment costs. the objective of management is to reduce the high morbidity and mortality and improve recovery of renal function.

Dr Saurabh Joshi, Senior Consultant and Head, Urology, Uro-oncology and Kidney Transplant, Accord Hospital, Faridabad, Delhi NCR shares the main causes of Acute Kidney Failure. According to Dr Saurabh, aimn causes of AKF due to surgery, sepsis or trauma, and toxic responses to medications (often in combination) account for many cases of AKF. Toxins (radiocontrast agents, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories, etc.) can directly injure the nephron or cause ischemic injury or both. In community-acquired AKF, dehydration, infection, and toxins, usually in association with acute illness, are frequent causes.

Dr Joshi says H3N2 is a type of influenza virus that can cause severe respiratory illness, particularly in people who are immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions. While influenza is not typically known to have direct effects on the kidneys, complications from the virus can lead to acute kidney failure some cases.

One of the potential complications of H3N2 infection in dialysis patients is AKF, which is a sudden loss of kidney function. In the case of H3N2 infection, the virus can cause inflammation throughout the body, including in the kidneys, which can lead to acute kidney injury.

Symptoms of acute kidney failure can include decreased urine output, fluid retention, and swelling in the legs, ankles, or feet. In severe cases, acute kidney injury can lead to electrolyte imbalances, seizures, or coma. Treatment for acute kidney failure may include medications to manage electrolyte imbalances, as well as dialysis to help remove waste products from the blood and restore kidney function.

Preventing influenza infection in dialysis patients is critical to reducing the risk of complications such as acute kidney failure. The best way to prevent influenza is to get vaccinated annually, ideally before the start of flu season. Dialysis patients may be at increased risk for complications from the vaccine, so it is important to consult with a healthcare provider to determine the best course of action. In addition to vaccination, dialysis patients should practice good hygiene, such as washing their hands frequently and avoiding close contact with sick people.

If a dialysis patient does contract influenza, prompt medical attention is essential to prevent complications. Antiviral medications may be prescribed to reduce the severity and duration of the illness, and close monitoring for signs of acute kidney injury is important. If acute kidney failure does occur, prompt treatment is necessary to prevent further damage to the kidneys and other organs.

In summary, while H3N2 infection is not known to have direct effects on the kidneys, complications such as acute kidney failure can occur, particularly in dialysis patients. Preventing influenza infection through vaccination and good hygiene is essential for reducing the risk of complications, and prompt medical attention is necessary if infection does occur.