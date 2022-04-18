Alniche Lifesciences grabs eyeballs at Criticare 2022

New Delhi-based Alniche Lifesciences, one of the key players in nephrology and critical care medicines captured industry attention during Criticare 2022, the 5-day mega conference held at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar concluded recently.

More than 2500 doctors, 500 healthcare professionals& 1000 industry tech experts attended the ‘Criticare 2022’ conference organised by Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM). The thought provoking conference aimed at promoting awareness, continuing education and research in critical care medicines.

‘Criticare 2022’ was organised against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc the world over in the last two years. The pandemic has in many ways tested human survival skills and adaptability to its extreme limit. The event was held to appreciate the efforts made by the critical care community who rose to the challenge without any expectations. Mindless of the immediate perils to their lives and in true spirit of their profession, they led the battle against the virus from the front.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumit Arora, Director, Alniche Lifesciences said,“It’s a great honour and privilege to participate at Criticare 2022 which turned out to be a platform to express gratitude to the critical care community who rose to the challenge without any expectations.”

The healthcare professional, researchers, professors and doctors attending the event also stressed upon safety measures and guidelines besides exchanging their knowledge during the conference. The topics of the discussions included the linical practices, new technologies and drugs as well as the current initiatives to deal with the new normal. The event culminated in gala dinner and a special musical night with Badshah. The conference was also preceded by a two-day workshop.

Alniche Lifesciences is well-known as one of the major sponsors of the conferences on nephrology and critical care segments. Headquartered in New Delhi, Alniche Lifesciences also has overseas partners in North America and Africa. In India, Alniche Lifesciences is among the top 10 companies in critical care and among the top two firms in renal medicines and transplant. The company is instrumental in spreading smiles and happiness by providing specialised, high quality, effective, affordable and value-for-money medicines and wellness products from around the world.

While working with global consulting companies, Alniche’s aggressive and well- structured approach helps it to leverage successful global brands. In all its segments, Alniche Lifesciences has successfully launched new brands from Korea, US as well as Australia in India. The company promotes deep engagement with medical fraternity for better patient care.