American Oncology Institute’s (AOI) ropes in Star Boxer Mary Kom for its ‘Early Cancer Detection’ awareness Campaign

29th Nov 2022, Mumbai: American Oncology Institute (AOI), one of the largest cancer hospital chains in South Asia has associated with Mary Kom, the chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for its “Early Detection of Cancer” Campaign. The campaign aims at spreading awareness about early detection of cancer and regular screening across the country, including the Northeast which has the highest incidence of cancer.

According to the NCRP report 2020, about 1.5 million new cancer cases are projected every year in India and yet awareness levels on regular screening remain abysmally low. The country also has the majority of patients with advanced disease (Stage 3-4) at the time of diagnosis. Hence, early detection is imperative to detect the signs and symptoms as early as possible.

Therefore, as part of this campaign, AOI in association with Mary Kom has further launched a short film in public health interest. The film beautifully captures the essence of early cancer diagnosis and draws public attention to regular screening for Cancer by using terms like “think before time” and “act before time”.

Pleased on the association, Mary Kom said, “Just as for an athlete one of the most important things is to be well prepared for every situation, to be able to beat your opponent and win the game, the same is with cancer where early diagnosis is much like developing your defensive skills. In fact, regular screening increases chances of detecting certain cancers early.”

She further added, “With Cancer, the earlier you detect the condition, the higher are the chances of a better outcome. It’s like knowing every move of your opponent. Through this association, I hope to spread the importance of early detection of cancer and empower each and every individual so that they are well prepared and lead a healthy life.”

AOI regularly organises free cancer screening camps across its 16 units and has successfully screened 10,000+ people. Through this awareness campaign, AOI intends to reach enough and more people to highlight the importance of early detection of Cancer. This also reinforces the commitment of AOI’s tagline “we journey with you” by educating and empowering the masses.

Speaking about early detection, Dr Jagprag Singh Gujral, Group CEO, CTSI, South Asia, said, “With the increasing rate of cancer in the country, it is imperative to spread awareness about early detection and diagnosis of various types of cancers. We are glad to be associated with Mary Kom for the enormous task of voicing out the importance of regular screening and early detection of Cancer which can significantly improve survival rates and outcomes. AOI has always remained at the core of offering precision cancer care solutions and with this association; we take a step ahead in our commitment.”

Tina Choudhury, Campaign Lead, CTSI South Asia, said, “Awareness is the key to early detection of Cancer which also resonates in all our brand campaigns. To amplify our brand’s messaging further, we are delighted to have associated with Mary Kom. She is the true advocate to drive our brand narration on ‘early detection’ while connecting it with her boxing principles of moving before the opponent hits or being prepared. We believe that she will be the perfect motivator to encourage people for early diagnosis of cancer and regular screening.”

The video will be further released across social media platforms in 5+ regional and vernacular languages. The digital campaign is already live across AOI’s social media channels and released in 10+ states in the form of outdoor and other in-house advertising.