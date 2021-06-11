American patient gets treated for laryngeal cancer at Indur Cancer Hospital, Nizamabad!

Hyderabad, June 11, 2021: An American national, Rodney Henry James suffering from advanced stage laryngeal cancer was successfully treated at the Nizamabad based Indur Cancer Hospital. The team of specialists at the hospital, after thoroughly assessing his condition recommended radiation therapy. The patient was given thirty rounds of IMRT treatment with no adverse episodes. Speaking at a press conference Dr. Chinnababu, Head of the Hospital and eminent Cancer surgeon; Hospital Director Kiran and Dr. Pradhyumna Reddy said, he has recovered and is looking forward to going back to his country hail and healthy.

Though Mr James was diagnosed to be suffering from laryngeal cancer in USA, the prohibitive cost of treatment in that country was well beyond his means. He continued to endure the pain as his condition gradually started to deteriorate. The suffering of this patient came to the notice of Dr. Chinnababu and he made James to travel to Nizamabad, with an assurance of care on par with the best in his country.

The consistent and quality care, Indur Cancer Hospital is rendering has enabled it to earn the reputation of being a reliable Cancer care Centre in this part of the State. The unprecedented positive outcomes at the Hospital helped in gaining the patients’ trust and now even patients from abroad are willing to come this far for getting international standard care, says Dr. Chinnababu.

Indur Cancer Hospital, with high-end cancer care equipment and experienced Specialists has been treating cancer patients from Northern Telangana including Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagitial, Kamareddy and Medak districts, with excellent cure rate. The advanced care at the hospital is highly affordable and within the reach of the populace in these backward areas.

The Head of the Hospital, eminent Cancer surgeon Dr. Chinnababu, Hospital Director Kiran and Dr. Pradhyumna Reddy spoke to the press conference organized on the occasion speaking to patient Rodney “He expressed his happiness that the Doctor, Staff and Caregivers also looked after him as their own relative”

Speaking on the occasion Rodney Henry James said, I am truly amazed with the kind of care being rendered for cancer in a remote place like this, it’s in no way inferior to the care back home. The expertise of the Doctors is superlative and the warmth I received from the staff was immense, all that helped me to recover speedily.