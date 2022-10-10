Amrita Hospital’s Dr. Krishna Kumar Honoured with Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation Award for Excellence in Medicine and Healthcare

Mumbai, October 10th, 2022: Nationally renowned pediatric cardiologist Dr. Krishna Kumar who heads the Department of Paediatric Cardiology at Amrita Hospital, Kochi, has been honored with the prestigious Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation Award 2022 for Excellence in Medicine and Healthcare. The annual Awards recognize and felicitate distinguished medical professionals for their outstanding accomplishments in the medical and healthcare space and their pursuit of excellence in medical leadership for the benefit of society at large.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Krishna Kumar said: “I consider this Award as a recognition for the pediatric heart team at Amrita Hospital, Kochi. I am incredibly fortunate to represent exceptionally talented and dedicated colleagues who work in harmony with the singular purpose of delivering the very best outcomes to every single child. This Award is dedicated to them. There are others too whom I am deeply indebted, as well. Firstly, none of what has been accomplished would have been possible without Amma, Mata Amritanandamayi, whose visionary foresight enabled the establishment of the Amrita Institute as an icon of advanced healthcare that is also accessible and affordable. I am indebted to my mentors, of whom there have been many in this journey. However, the one that I always remember is the late Prof. Raj Tandon, my role model as a professional and as a person. I am also full of gratitude to my family without whom my life’s journey would lose all its luster and meaning.”

Dr. Krishna Kumar announced that the entire prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs would be donated to the Amrita Heart Care Foundation which funds heart surgery for needy children at the globally renowned Pediatric Heart Centre of Amrita Hospital, Kochi, with funding support from private and corporate donors.

A communication from the Awards secretariat addressed to Dr. Krishna Kumar said that the Jury and Governing Council is conferring the Award in recognition of his remarkable contribution to medicine and healthcare in India, and his compassionate and selfless service to society.

Dr. Krishna Kumar helped build the foundations of the relatively new specialty of pediatric cardiology in India by developing a world-class program amidst resource constraints. He has enabled a culture of cohesive multidisciplinary teamwork. The training programs at Amrita Hospital have contributed to a substantial proportion of the workforce of pediatric cardiac professionals in the country. Additionally, a platform has been created for contextual research that has helped address key challenges pertinent to low-resource environments and provided the material for widespread education through teaching courses, workshops, etc. Through sustained advocacy, Dr. Krishna Kumar has engaged the Government and selected philanthropic organizations with the mission of providing accessible and affordable care to children with heart disease.

The Pediatric Cardiac program was founded at Amrita Hospital in 1998, recognizing the pressing need for quality care for children with heart disease at an affordable cost. It is perhaps the first and most comprehensive model of a dedicated and cohesive team that is specifically focused on the care of children with heart disease. The program is now recognized as one of the leading pediatric heart programs in India and is a preferred destination for patients from all over India, and other countries in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.