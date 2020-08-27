Amway India reiterates importance of holistic wellbeing; Spreads festive cheer by building healthy cooking communities

Mumbai, 27 August 2020: In an endeavour to encourage healthy living and embracing a healthy lifestyle, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct selling companies, hosted a range of activities to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, Amway India commemorates the spirit of Ganesh Utsav, by organizing an interactive virtual cookout session across states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh receiving participation from over 2000 direct sellers and their customers. The rise of online communities is a striking trend witnessed recently as people continue to practice social distancing, which has helped them come together to celebrate occasions and moments. As people gear up for the upcoming festive season, Amway India is focussed on reiterating the importance of healthy & nutritious eating while fostering the spirit of community building, to make the festivities memorable for its direct sellers and their customers.

Commenting on the initiative, Debasish Majumdar, Regional Head – West, Amway India said, “Today, health and wellbeing have taken precedence over everything else. Consumers’ attitude towards nutrition and food has gone through an irrevocable shift, as they explore new ways to remain fit. Consequently, this has also led to the rise of social communities around healthy cooking. This year, while people haven’t been able to come together to share the festive cheer, experimentation with home-cooked food and scrumptious delicacies has seen an uptake. Keeping up with our commitment of helping people live better, healthier lives, we are building communities, bringing them together to exchange knowledge on healthy living, benefits of a balanced diet along with the body’s nutritional requirement. In line with this, we, at Amway India, have conceptualised this unique initiative to create a ‘delicious’ experience for our direct sellers and their customers and their families and thus leveraging such opportunities to develop engaging product experiences.”

With an aim to endorse healthy eating choices, Amway India organized Virtual cookout session with -celebrity Chef Sanjay Pawar, who shared quick and easy ways to make Prasadam with Amway’s Nutrilite All Plant Protein using Amway Queen Cookware. Amway Queen Cookware with its unique VITALOK™ and OPTITEMP™ technology helps to retain the taste and nutrition of the food and offers excellent cooking performance with almost zero oil usage. The session set the stage for the next level wherein next day, participants displayed their culinary skills of making traditional Modaks and Ladoos, using Nutrilite All Plant Protein, ensuring integration of healthy cooking and taste. Nutrilite All Plant Protein and Amway Queen Cookware provided the perfect combination that ensures people can feast on their favourite traditional desserts while not compromising on health and ensuring intake of protein for leading a healthy lifestyle. As part of the competition, participants also highlighted details on nutrition-packed ingredients in their recipes and the best recipes won attractive prizes from Amway India.

Recently, Amway India has undertaken various digital initiatives to build communities based on shared passions of direct sellers and their customers. These communities play a powerful role in encouraging Amway direct sellers to move beyond traditional ways of interaction and bond over shared interests using social media as one of the platforms. As part of this endeavour, Amway India recently commemorated International Yoga Day by organizing a special digital health and wellness festival. The initiative focused on yoga and safe diet practices helpful in stimulating both physical and mental health. The company also launched its first-ever virtual fitness series, ‘Fit Hai to Hit Hai’ to promote and spread awareness about healthy living, fitness, the importance of balanced diet and supplementation through various engagement activities. Embracing the wave of digitization, Amway has scaled up these initiatives by making them virtual and reaching a larger set of consumers.

Amway’s Nutrilite is the world’s No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand with a strong legacy of more than 80 years in the plant-based approach to supplementation. The Nutrilite range of dietary supplements are specially created to help urban Indians, who want to stay healthy, but often, unknowingly miss out on their daily requirements of vital nutrients.