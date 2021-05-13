An Early COVID 19 Medical Care Center launched formally….

Hyderabad……An Early COVID-19 Medical Care center under Project ASHRAY announced. It a Medical Care Center with Oxygen 50 beds, expandable to 150 beds Setup by SCSC and IT industry through CSR contributions from United Way Hyderabad and SCSC, Actively supported by IT associations, volunteers and NGOs, disclosed Mr. Sajjanar, Commissioner of Cyberabad Police while addressing a press conference here in the city held at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate office on Wednesday.

The Facility which offers Free COVID care is operational 24/7 by a team of doctors, nurses and volunteers drawn from Grace Cancer Foundation.

The place of the Center is not revealed as the organisers dont want people to approach the facility directly. To avail the services from Project Ashray, Covid Positive patients suffering from moderate symptoms needing medical care or isolation facility can call on the SCSC Tele-Medicine (Hyderabad) Hotline 080-45811138. This Hotline is manned by over 80 doctors who are providing free tele-consultation to patients. 6000 calls received in last 10 days.

With the second wave of pandemic gathering steam, several Industry bodies, SCSC, United Way Hyderabad, other CSR groups have come together and created a supplementary COVID Care facility called Project Ashray, which caters specifically towards providing Intermediate Covid medical Care to patients who are Covid Positive and are suffering from moderate symptoms.

The Facility has doctors, medical support and also the ability to provide Oxygen support to the patients who may need it, given their health condition. The Facility is equipped with an Ambulance and Mobile ICU 24/7 to handle any emergencies.

Though the Ashray Centre was was functioning already since 3rd May 2021, it is formally announced today

Given the surge in cases, the Core Team is now working towards increasing the capacity to 200 beds and also adding critical support like ventilators.

The initiative is co-anchored by Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and United Way of Hyderabad with collaboration from HYSEA, NASSCOM, TiE, Hyderabad, T-SIG, AMCHAM and Grace Cancer Foundation. The funding for initial 50 Bed Facility is provide by Real Page.

Under the leadership of VC Sajjanar, IPS., Commissioner of Police Cyberabad & Chairman SCSC, representatives from these Industry bodies & NGOs, especially Krishna Yedula, Ramesh Kaza, Ramesh Loganathan, Bharani Aroll, Srikanth Srinivasan, Dr Chinna Babu, Viiveck Verma, Sandeep Sharma, Sriniwas worked relentlessly to bring up this facility in record time of 5 days.

United Way Hyderabad is the charity partner sourcing the funds from IT corporations and individuals. Team Ashray is seeking donations from industry and individuals through United Way of Hyderabad or SCSC.