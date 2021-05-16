Annual Global health day launched to raise awareness on treatment for stroke

Every year May 15 will be observed as World Thrombectomy Day

Pertaining to the severe morbidity associated with stroke and that most of the patients unable to reach the right treatment centres on time, there is a dire need to raise public awareness towards timely intervention and advanced treatment modalities available which can save many lives.

With advancements in the field of treatment of stroke like thrombectomy surgeries, patients arriving within the window period after a stroke can not only be treated but the condition can be reversed in most cases. In view of the same the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) has launched the first and dedicated annual World Stroke Thrombectomy day on 15th May every year.

Under the banner name ‘Mission Thrombectomy 2020+’ initiative aims to create public awareness that thrombectomy surgeries if performed within 24 hours of onset of stroke symptoms can not only reverse long term stroke related paralysis but also save millions of lives.

All the members of MT2020+ from across the world were present through video conferencing to attend the two-day Global MT Revolution Regional Conference along with the committee leaders. The two-day sessions highlighted on the progress made on thrombectomy capacity and allowing the ease of access to the common public.

While treatment for acute stroke requires timely intervention to prevent morbidity and mortality risk, the COVID era has led to a lot of changes in the healthcare system. Raising awareness among the public and instill the new global call to action will allow access to all the eligible stroke patients to receive thrombectomy care and prevent morbidity and mortality. This is yet another patient centric step representing the advancements of interventional neurology as a field to achieve the highest level of patient care. Being, minimally invasive, Stroke thrombectomy is an established first line of emergency treatment which is highly effective and safe. The treatment restores blood flow to the brain by opening blocked arteries with catheter-based devices introduced through groin or wrist arteries and saves brain tissue from permanent damage.” Said Dr Vipul Gupta. Dr Vipul Gupta is co-chairman of the North Indian committee for the MT 2020+ and is spearheading the data collection and awareness regarding mechanical thrombectomy in this part of the country.

As per the recent data provided by WHO, approximately 1.3 crore people worldwide suffer from stroke each year with a long-term disability rate of 30-35% (appr 50 Lakh). With such a high ratio of patients being left with disability, only 15 lakh of them are eligible for thrombectomy, yet a mere 2 lakh of them receive this treatment.

Brain stroke is the 2nd leading cause of mortality and the leading cause of long-term disability. While timely treatment can greatly reduce the damage caused, it is important for the patients to recognise the early symptoms and get to a hospital quickly. Every year an estimated 16 Lakh Indians suffer a brain stroke, with a mortality rate of over 6 lakhs, and out of those who survive, around 45% of them have to cope up with serious permanent impairment. Every fourth adult has a lifetime risk of having a stroke.

Even though stroke is known as a disease of elderly and the risk doubles with increasing age, over 20-30% of all stroke cases in India occurs in people under the age bracket of 45 years.

However, if patients come in soon, within hours to an appropriate thrombectomy capable hospital, then the thrombectomy procedure to restore the blood flow to brain can reverse the paralytic attack in many of these patients. However, because of fear of COVID 19 and due to hospitals being overburdened in this era, many patients are not receiving the appropriate treatment. This has led to permanent disability in many of these patients.

We are very pleased to announce this annual global day that allows us to call on various stakeholders around the world to rapidly, equitably and sustainably continue to improve access to Thrombectomy for stroke in their regions. The first World Stroke Thrombectomy Day will be announced on May 15th when 22 countries will begin to report on the tremendous progress in thrombectomy access that has been made in their regions,” said Dileep Yavagal, MT2020 Global Chair and GEC Co-Chair and Past-President of SVIN.