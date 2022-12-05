ANSSI Wellness inaugurates its new Spine Clinic in Aundh (Pune)

Asia’s premier and USA-patented, ANSSI Wellness for spinal decompression to be launched in Pune on 4th December, 2022

Pune, 5th December, 2022: ANSSI Wellness is further expanding its reach and will open its new Spine Clinic at Aundh, in Pune. ANSSI Wellness is India’s leading spine care chain of Spine clinics dedicated to back & neck pain treatment without performing surgery. It provides ‘Spinal Decompression Treatment’ to the patients. With 3500+ success stories since 2012, ANSSI via its USA-patented technology for Non-surgical Spinal Decompression Treatment has successfully treated patients across India, South Africa, Iran, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Tanzania & Canada and rectified spinal disorders.

The Spine Clinic will have an expert physicians and surgeons team headed by Dr.Joseph Camarrata working in this field for over 25 years. The new Spine Clinic will be dedicated to curing chronic back and neck pain with its advanced technology. It will provide a personalized spine care treatment plan to treat patients’ pain permanently. Despite the overwhelming statistics on spine-related issues, chronic cases continue to grow and India is no exception. Catering to this growing requirement, ANSSI Wellness has a chain of spine clinics in India headquartered at Mulund (Mumbai). Other clinics are stationed at Mulund, Vashi, Kalva, Kalyan, Andheri, Kandivali (all Mumbai), Nagpur, and Hyderabad. The wellness centre is planning to expand in Pune & Nashik and other places in India.

On the occasion of the Spine Clinic’s inauguration, Mr. Dinesh Dalvi, Founder of ANSSI Wellness said, “The plan is to open a new Spine Clinic and reach as many patients as possible. Our goal is to give a pain-free life to patients who are suffering from this ailment for years. We have a mission to eliminate neck & back pain around the world without using any medication, needles, or surgery. To further this, we wish to open a Spine Clinic in almost every city and reach the maximum number of patients. We aim to make people’s lives better in an affordable way.”

Mrs. Archana Madhukar Musale (Corporator) & Advocate Madhukar Musale congratulated ANSSI Wellness Center for the inauguration of the new clinic in Pune. They also gave their best wishes to the patients who are suffering prolonged pain in the neck & back and hoped for a speedy recovery for them.

Anshuman Vichare (Marathi film actor) knows the efficacy of the new nonsurgical treatment. He travelled to Pune from Mumbai to create awareness among youth & adults. He, along with other team members, helped to spread the word regarding treating back & neck pain without surgery i.e., via using the latest American technology.