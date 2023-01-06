ANSSI Wellness inaugurates new spine health facility in Nashik

Nashik, 6th January 2022: ANSSI Wellness is furthering its reach by opening a new Spine Clinic at Mumbai Naka, in Nashik. ANSSI Wellness is India’s leading spine care and has a chain of spine clinics within the country. These clinics are dedicated to offering treatments for any kind of pain occurring in the back & neck areas without performing surgery. Through its USA-patented technology, it is providing Spinal Decompression Treatment to patients. Having over 3500+ success stories since 2012, ANSSI is well known for offering Non-surgical Spinal Decompression Treatment. It has successfully treated patients across India, South Africa, Iran, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Tanzania & Canada, and has rectified spinal disorders.

The new spine health facility will have an expert physicians team. It will provide a personalized plan to treat the patient’s pain permanently. Despite the overwhelming statistics on spine-related issues, chronic cases continue to grow and India is no exception. Catering to this growing requirement, ANSSI Wellness has several spine clinics in India and is headquartered in Mulund (Mumbai). Other clinics are stationed at Mulund, Vashi, Kalva, Kalyan, Andheri, Kandivali (all Mumbai), Nagpur, Pune, and Hyderabad.

On the occasion of the spine clinic’s inauguration, Mr. Dinesh Dalvi, Founder of ANSSI Wellness said, “The objective is to open a new Spine Clinic to serve as many patients as feasible. Our purpose is to provide pain relief to those who have been suffering from this condition for years. We are on a mission to eliminate neck and back pain worldwide without using medications, needles, or surgery. To that end, we hope to develop a Spine Clinic in practically every city and serve as many patients as possible. We want to improve people’s lives in an inexpensive way.”