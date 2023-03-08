Apex Group of Hospitals salute their frontline Nurses on the occasion of international Women’s Day

Mumbai- Every year March 8th Marks International Women’s Day celebrating the progress of gender equality and women empowerment. The theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is DigitAll- Innovation and technology for Gender equality. On this occasion, Apex group of hospitals celebrated International women’s day with all their nurses and women staff. On this occasion Apex group of hospitals has felicitated every nurse for their contribution in the healthcare industry.

On this occasion, Nikhil Jadhav, Chief Marketing Officer from Apex Group of Hospitals, Mumbai says, “Even if there was no gender parity in medicine practice or training, women still played significant roles in healthcare. Over the past few centuries, female participation in medicine has made major progress, with women becoming trained doctors, nurses, and researchers in every field and almost every corner of the Earth.

Women hold 76% of all healthcare jobs and 66 % of all caregiving positions across the world. Over the last few years, many of them have made sacrifices and risked their lives in ways that most of us can’t imagine. Corona pandemic has been relentless for everyone, and this International Women’s Day, we are celebrating health care and caregiving heroes i.e. our all nurses and women staff who tirelessly fight for us, advocate for us, and lead us on the path toward true health and overall wellness. Apex Group of Hospitals are also honoring the legacies of women health care and caregiving workers who paved the way for these incredible leaders.”

The primary role of a nurse is to be a caregiver for patients by managing physical needs, preventing illness, and treating health conditions. It’s important to acknowledge that the profession has expanded and nurses are now researchers, health policy advocates, and educators, and have advanced their careers to decipher the role far more than it had been at inception. The work of nursing to consistently influence nursing concepts not only includes caring for the sick and the public but being advocates for wellbeing and impacting positive patient outcomes, added by Nikhil Jadhav, Chief Marketing Officer from Apex Group of Hospitals. Apex Group of Hospitals is a chain of Hospitals managed and run by expert Medical Professionals with experience of 25 years.

Currently, Apex group of Hospitals manages more than 350+ beds and provides quality healthcare services to the people of Mumbai and surrounding areas. Apex Hospitals is located in Borivali, Kandivali & Mulund.

