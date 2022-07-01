Apex Laboratories launches advanced Supra Bioavailable Itraconazole 65 and 130 mg capsules

New Delhi: July 1, 2022: Apex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies based in Chennai has launched an advanced form of Itraconazole Capsules Supra Bioavailable 65 and 130 mg, a potent therapeutic choice to effectively control fungal infections. Supra Bioavailable Itraconazole capsules deliver a higher percentage (90%) of active medicine to the biological system, at a lesser dose. This advanced preparation also ensures lesser inter-individual variability which might translate into enhanced efficacy in the management of fungal infections.

Fungal infections are causing a huge burden in our healthcare ecosystem because of their worldwide distribution and person-to-person transmission. Fungal infections are broadly classified as superficial, deep and systemic (circulate throughout the body). Their effects range from superficial infections of the skin, hair and nails to scattered infections of the brain, heart, liver, lungs, spleen and kidneys.

Superficial mycoses of skin, nails and hair are among the common fungal infections and World Health Organization (WHO) reported their prevalence rate as 25% and it varies for occupational groups, gender and age groups.

Itraconazole capsule has become an oral treatment of choice for superficial fungal diseases. Itraconazole is widely considered even for the treatment of conditions such as Blastomycosis, Histoplasmosis & Aspergillosis.

“Although Itraconazole is an effective agent for fungal infection, studies state that, it has limitations such as poor absorption and variability in its blood concentrations, and for any medicine to produce a desired clinical effect, its absorption should be optimal with minimal inter-individual variability,” said Mr. Vishagan, Director, Apex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Supra Bioavailable Itraconazole 65 & 130 mg capsules

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the SUBA (Super Bio-Available) preparation of oral Itraconazole 65 mg and dosing regimen of 130 to 260 mg. In India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) also approved the similar formulation of Supra Bioavailable oral Itraconazole 65 & 130 mg capsules for the treatment of conditions like Blastomycosis, Histoplasmosis & Aspergillosis.

Supra Bioavailable Itraconazole 65 mg & 130 mg capsules is prepared by Top spray granulation technology which is used to improve the dissolution rate of Itraconazole. It contains a solid dispersion of Itraconazole in a uniform non-pellet formulation. This novel technology enhances the bioavailability of poorly soluble drugs. The Technology utilizes a solid dispersion of drug in a polymer to improve the absorption in the gastrointestinal tract to achieve “super bioavailability” compared to conventional preparations.

Studies also suggests that, Supra Bioavailable Itraconazole can be taken with or without food and can be co-administered with medicines that lowers stomach acidity without causing any reduction in the absorption of Itraconazole.

Started in the year 1978, apex laboratories is the pioneer in the introduction of Zinc based formulations in India and continues to be the brand leader in the Multivitamin Mineral Supplements segment.

Apex is known for its flagship Brands and has a global presence in over 30 countries and is Ranked among the top 45 Indian Pharmaceutical companies.With an integrated R&D platform, Apex introduced CHITOSAN-based topical preparation for wound healing in the year 2010 for the treatment of bacterial skin infections and wound care and the same has achieved patent grants in 42+ countries due to its innovative, unique process and formulation.