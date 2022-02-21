APM Terminals Pipavav facilitates 24 x 7 Advance Life Support Ambulance for Shiyalbet, Rampara and Bherai

Pipavav, India: APM Terminals Pipavav, one of the leading gateway ports in Western India in collaboration with GVK EMRI (GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute) has facilitated a 24×7 advance life support ambulance for the nearby villages – Shiyalbet, Rampara and Bherai.

The port has facilitated this service for the benefit of the community and to help with any emergencies that might arise in the vicinity. The ambulance will be positioned at Port Medical Centre and will be ready to move at any given point of a medical emergency. It will be operated by a centralised call system by GVK EMRI. EMRI is an experience not for profit organization providing integrated emergency response services in the state of Gujarat since 2007 in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

