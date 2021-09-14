Apollo Cancer Centres launches India’s First Virtual Duathlon

Apollo Cancer Centres, will be conducting India’s first virtual Duathlon. Apollo D2D Duathlon 2021 – aims to create awareness, support and raise funds for the treatment of childhood cancers . In addition to raising awareness around Paediatric Cancer, Apollo’s Dawn to Dusk(D2D) Duathlon also promotes the need for a healthy lifestyle to ensure a future with less cancer risk. All support raised through Apollo D2D Duathlon 2021 will give young cancer patients, identified by Apollo’s team of oncologists, a chance to live and be the future we can all proudly look forward to.

In India, most children have the obstacle of not having access to proper resources and treatment resulting in higher mortality rates. Apollo aims to close this survival gap by raising funds to support and aid the children with Paediatric cancers, by allocating the needed resources and giving access to life-saving treatment. The proceeds from Apollo D2D Duathlon 2021 will directly go into addressing the need of the hour and securing a future for the children.