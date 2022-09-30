Apollo Cancer Centres, performed a unique and complex limb salvage surgery to treat a case of Osteosarcoma to remove cancer and reconstruct with custom growing prosthesis in the left thigh

Bangalore, 30 September 2022: Apollo Cancer Centres, performed a unique and complex limb salvage surgery to treat a case of Osteosarcoma (a rare bone sarcoma) to remove cancer and reconstruct with custom growing prosthesis in the left thigh. The surgery was performed on Narayan (name changed on request), a 7-year-old boy, who had been complaining of aggressively growing swelling in his left thigh region for nearly 2 months.

“We were shocked to find out that there was a large cancer growth in his left thigh after consulting our orthopaedic surgeon. He was only complaining of pain at night after we noticed swelling on his left leg”, quoted his mother. The team at the Apollo Cancer Centre in Bangalore could identify and successfully treat such a rare case of cancer growth in his entire thighbone measuring 29 cm.

The limb salvage surgery was performed by a team of orthopaedic oncologists, led by Dr. Srimanth BS, and Dr. Vishnu Ramanujan to get the optimum results from the surgery.

According to Dr Srimanth B S, Lead Consultant Orthopaedic Oncology services, Apollo Cancer Centres, multiple tests confirmed bone sarcoma involving the whole length of his thighbone. “The appearance was of aggressive cancer, without any distant spread. Even though bone cancers are rare (about 2 % of all cancers), this is the commonest type of bone cancer we encounter in clinical practice, especially in children and adolescents.

“We were dealing with a challenging condition, large cancer growth, malnutrition, a weakened heart and the remaining growth potential of the child. We designed a unique growing total femur tumour prosthesis for his age and height and ensure it not only saves the limb but it can also be lengthened on a regular basis to prevent any height difference as the child grows. Such procedures are usually reserved for adolescents, and are rare in children, while other options such as rotationplasty were also discussed with parents. Our team successfully completed the surgery and ensure he was on his feet after two days,” he added.

The surgery lasted for three hours wherein the first stage; the team of doctors removed the entire length of the thigh bone (from hip to knee) and in the second stage implanted a Total Femur Growing Tumor Prosthesis- Custom Designed for his age and height to save the limb and prevent amputation.

Dr. C N Patil, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, said, “Child had a very large tumour. Hence, we had to give chemo first to reduce the size so that we could salvage the limb. The child was malnourished and it was challenging to deliver intensive chemotherapy. We successfully completed this due to team effort.”