Apollo Cancer Institutes, Hyderabad; hosts the 5th edition of “Introduction to Uro Oncology Course” for budding uro-onco surgeons!

Hyderabad, December 25th, 2022: The Department of Uro-oncology, Apollo Cancer Institutes, Hyderabad; hosted the 5th edition of the two-day “Introduction to Uro-oncology course” in collaboration with the Academy of Uro-oncology and Society of Genitourinary oncologists (OGO), yesterday and today at the Apollo Medical College, Jubilee Hills. Over one hundred delegates from all over India, comprising of budding uro-oncology surgeons; post graduate urology trainees; medical oncologists and radiation oncologists, attended the course. The Course imparted knowledge of various techniques of uro-oncology care and the latest treatment modalities.

Eighteen eminent uro-oncology surgeons, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists from all over India were involved in teaching at the course. For proper management of any cancer in the body, understanding the tumour biology, patho-physiology and genomic structure is vital; hence these topics were included in addition to the diagnostic and therapeutic aspects in the management of various urological cancers, says Dr Sanjai Addla, the course organizer and senior surgical consultant in uro-oncology, Apollo Cancer Institutes, Hyderabad.

Uro-oncology is a sub-specialty where cancers pertaining to the testicles, penis, prostate, urinary bladder, kidney and adrenal gland are dealt with surgically by the uro-oncologists and with chemotherapy and radiation therapy by the medical and radiation oncologists.

“Good communication is at the core of all good medical care”, said Dr N Ragavan, senior surgical uro-oncologist, Apollo cancer institutes, Chennai. Hence a session was dedicated towards enlightening the young trainees on advanced communication skills, breaking bad news etc.