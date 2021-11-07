Apollo D2D Duathlon 2021 takes a step ahead with Hyderabad Chapter

Hyderabad: Apollo D2D Duathlon 2021 India’s First Virtual Duathlon has grown stronger its Hyderabad chapter today. Apollo D2D aims to create awareness, support, and raise funds for the treatment of childhood cancers.

In addition to raising awareness around Pediatric Cancer, Apollo’s Dawn to Dusk (D2D) Duathlon also promotes the need for a healthy lifestyle to ensure a future with lower cancer risk.

Sharing her thoughts, Ms Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group “Children are the future of our country and it is our moral duty to protect them. I would request everyone to participate in Apollo Cancer Centers Duathlon and register for this good cause to treat underprivileged children suffering from pediatric cancers. With this initiative we wish to be a helping hand when it comes to treatment of childhood cancer which is often delayed by the diagnosis of the disease itself. Through Apollo D2D we want to create awareness, raise funds, and make a difference in the lives of these young kids who have the potential to be shining stars tomorrow.”

Dawn to Dusk Duathlon, D2D – is an initiative by like-minded souls with a dual vision – to contribute to a cause while promoting a healthier lifestyle through running and cycling. The event is supported & organized by Apollo Cancer Centres & Neville Endeavors Foundation. Registrations are open till November 13th 2021.