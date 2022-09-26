Apollo Diagnostics launches its 1500th pathology centre, at Kothapet!

Hyderabad, September 26th, 2022: Apollo Diagnostics, a renowned pathology chain (unit of Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited) with pan India presence, announced the launch of their fifteen hundredth pathology centre, today at Mohan Nagar, Kothapet, Hyderabad. Mr Vishwajit Reddy Konda, Chief Growth Officer, Apollo Diagnostics, formally inaugurated this centre. The newly launched spacious pathology centre serves a comprehensive menu of more than 3,000 tests, performed under the supervision of highly experienced pathologists.

Apollo Diagnostics has a Global Reference Laboratory in Hyderabad, with 1500 patient care centres and over 120 labs spread across India. It is NABL certified (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) and CAP accredited (College of American Pathologists). It is also approved by ICMR for COVID-19 RT PCR testing, and administers the same in accordance with ICMR and state government regulations.

On this occasion, Mr Vishwajit Reddy Konda, Chief Growth Officer, Apollo Diagnostics, said “We are really excited to launch our 1500th centre pan India and 100th in Hyderabad, which brings us closer to our Chairman Dr Prathap C. Reddy’s vision of preventive care within everyone’s reach. Post Covid, care is moving closer to the patient’s home and Apollo Diagnostics is rapidly expanding its collection centre network to be accessible to the patient in his neighbourhood. Currently we are operating 120 Labs pan India, and this 1500th centre is a milestone in our journey. We are shifting our focus to make available speciality high-end testing at the patient’s door step, building a long term relationship with them, track their parameters and guide them to a healthy lifestyle. We are moving further into the deeper pockets of the cities to accomplish this. Accurate diagnosis plays an important role in the timely detection of disease, which enables doctors to diagnose health disorders accurately and provide the right treatment protocols to a patient, for improved quality of life. The newly launched centre is a one-stop destination for all pathology tests that provides accurate reports and quick testing, with the most efficient service delivery for all. Patients can avail of home collection services by booking the tests online, and can also download their reports at their convenience.”

“Our focus is on clinical excellence, and we want to bring a revolutionary transformation to our healthcare system, by providing state-of-the-art technology infrastructure and advanced diagnostic tests. We are planning to set up 1,000 more patient care centers across interior regions in India, for accessibility of pathological investigation” said Mr Vishwajit Reddy Konda.

The dedicated and skilled team at Apollo Diagnostics, with vaccinated phlebotomists & pathologists, is committed to providing correct diagnosis for the safety of each person. It aims to cover as many people as possible, for them to have access to high quality diagnostics and accurate reports, which can improve their overall quality of life.

Mr. Chandra Sekhar C., Chief Executive Officer, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd, said The need for world class diagnostic services is propelling Apollo Diagnostics to foray into newer locations. The fifteen hundredth pathology centre at Mohan Nagar, Kothapet is a major milestone, and gives us the impetus to reach out to areas eagerly awaiting an Apollo Diagnostics center.

Mr. Sushant Kinra, COO, Apollo Diagnostics said, our vision is to have 3000 to 4000 pathology centers across the country. We are keen to focus on the well-being of our population and in pursuit of that we want to make quality healthcare accessible to everyone. Our thrust is on preventive care, we have packages which asses your wellness and in case of early signs of a disease, preventive care can nip it in bud. Therefore, we are opening centers across Hyderabad and India at the rate of 3 to 4 centers per day, that’s the scale at which we are expanding to make quality healthcare accessible to all.

Mr. Devendra Singh Rajput, Vice President, Apollo Diagnostics said, our chairman’s vision is to reach billion lives, and this takes us a step closer. Every day we are inching towards that milestones and adding 3 to 4 centers and this outreach will be doubled in three months’ time. We will be reaching 5000 pathology centers and 300 labs in two years’ time, that’s the vision and roadmap Apollo Diagnostics has. We are also offering digital solutions to the customers, our reports will be shared via email and WhatsApp and have a digital App 24/7, which enables patients to book a home service from the comfort of their home. The thrust of our preventive health packages will be on non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer and cardiac disorders, which are going to be the main worry factor for India.

with over 39+ years of legacy in healthcare, we are always focused towards clinical excellence; and transforming the Indian healthcare landscape by providing world-class infrastructure, care and diagnostics. Through our various service delivery formats spread across several geographies, we are turning our Group’s vision of giving access to every Indian a world-class healthcare with accurate results.”

Apollo Diagnostics also has a state-of-the-art Global Reference Lab-in Hyderabad which is spread across 30,000 square feet. It has the most modern molecular biology lab, with RT PCRs, CB NAAT and GenXpert testing. The end-to-end biochemistry, immunology and hematology services, with flow Cytometry for routine testing on the same floor as immunoflourometry, are on par with the international standards.