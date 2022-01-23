Apollo Hospital performs the first Complete Robotic Bariatric Surgery in the Telugu states!

Hyderabad, January 23rd, 2022: Advanced laparoscopy and robotic surgery Specialists at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, performed the first Complete Robotic Bariatric Surgery in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Dr Siva Charan Reddy, Senior Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterologist; along with Dr Mallikarjun, Senior Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterologist; and Dr Jagan Mohan Reddy, Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterologist; performed the procedure using the state-of-the-art da Vinci xi Robotic System, the latest and best robotic surgical system in the world currently. Bariatric surgery is primarily performed to treat morbid obesity and cause weight loss in select patients, traditionally such surgeries are performed by laparoscopic surgery. However, robotic surgery enables greater precision and minimised human errors.

x

A forty year old Somalian patient Mrs Hibibo Abdulle Mohamed, weighing a massive 180 kgs came to Apollo hospitals Jubilee Hills; with complaints of breathlessness, joint pains, uncontrolled diabetes, gall bladder stones and an ventral hernia. Specialists advised a robotic procedure after evaluating the patient, considering the multiple health complications and abnormal overweight.

Dr Siva Charan Reddy, who performed the surgery said, this is the first ever bariatric surgery performed using the latest Da Vinci robot and the advanced robotic stapling technology, in this part of the country. The patient was on artificial support for breathing, when she was wheeled into the hospital and could barely move on her own without support, but now she is able to breath normally and is walking and moving around with very little help.

The highly intricate procedure took three hours and involved removing two thirds of the stomach, removal of gall bladder and repair of hernia, all in one sitting using the robotic technology. The patient was discharged on the second day and two weeks since the procedure, she has fully recovered. She is able to walk without any discomfort, lost close to 15 kilos and is breathing normally without any oxygen support.

x

The advanced robotic procedure enabled to treat a morbid obese patient as this without any complication, being minimally invasive helped her speedy recovery, she could walk out of the hospital on the second day of surgery, says Dr Mallikarjun.

Using a robot minimised human errors in surgery and facilitated the best possible outcomes. The advantage of Artificial Intelligence in robotic staplers helps in giving the best outcomes and greatly reduces complications of such major surgical procedures, adds Dr Jagan Mohan Reddy.

x

Dr Siva Charan Reddy emphasised on the importance of having a multidisciplinary team of highly qualified surgeons, endocrinologist, cardiologists, pulmonologist and dedicated dietician, along with advanced technology, for the success of the procedure.