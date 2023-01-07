Apollo Hospital Seshadripuram Introduces India’s First High-end Early Prostate Cancer Detection Technology

Bangalore, Jan 7, 2023: Adding another feather to its hat of achievements, Apollo Hospital Seshadripuram brings in India’s very first prostate cancer diagnosis breakthrough – MRI Fusion TRUS guided Trans-Perineal Targeted Biopsy, a novel technology that enhances the accuracy of cancer detection by 95% to 97% which was impossible to achieve with conventional diagnostic methods. Dr. Manohar T, Chief of Urology, Uro Oncology & kidney Transplantation Laser, Laparoscopic, Transplant, and robotic surgeon at Apollo Hospital Seshadripuram and Director, of Apollo Institute of renal sciences (AIRS) is the first doctor in the country to successfully conduct 42 procedures using MRI Fusion TRUS guided Trans-Perineal Targeted Biopsy.

In this unique procedure one has to undergo multi-parametric magnetic resonance imaging (mpMRI) and contouring of the lesions which are suspected to be cancerous and prostate size is marked via a special software pack. The image is then transferred to the special ultrasound done transrectally. The ultrasound probes assess the longitudinal and cross-sectional images of the target lesions. Keeping the target in situ, a small bore needle is passed perineally (the area between the scrotum and the anus) via a grid (brachytherapy) for a more accurate yield of tissue for examination. In this method, one can do sector biopsies and saturation biopsies depending on the size of the prostate and in addition target biopsies to accurately diagnose the lesion with minimal sampling. The procedure is conducted under local, regional, or general anesthesia.

Explaining the benefits of this latest technology, Dr. Manohar T, said: “Prostate cancer is the second most common and accounts for 7.1% of the total cancers in men and early diagnosis is critical in improving the outcomes. However, a delay in diagnosis may progress cancer into an advanced stage and the five-year survival rate significantly drops to 30%. Conventional investigation methods miss the diagnosis by 35-45%. The current biopsy method of TRUS biopsy which is done via the trans-rectal route and can lead to several infections still misses the diagnosis by 25%.

This new TRUS biopsy method done trans-perennially offers accuracy up to as much as 95 to 97%, have high specificity and sensitivity, prevents unnecessary biopsies, does not require the patients to be on pre-operational antibiotics or have any bowel preparations and most importantly, there is no risk of infection when the procedure is done through the perineal region.”

Adding on to the above benefits, Dr. Manohar pointed out that the MRI Fusion TRUS guided Trans-Perineal Targeted Biopsy method can access both the halves –upper and lower – of the prostate for targeting lesions and detecting if they are cancerous or not, unlike the procedure that is done trans-rectally which can cover only the lower half of the prostate. Also, this method can pick up cancers as small as 2mm, making the detection at the extremely initial stage of cancer a reality, thereby considerably enhancing the treatment outcomes.

“Surgeons require extensive training before performing this procedure as it requires immense technical skills and expertise,” Dr. Manohar T said.

Dr. Manish Mattoo, Chief Executive Officer – Karnataka Region, Apollo Hospitals, said: “Apollo Hospital has been consistent in revolutionizing India’s healthcare with the expertise of its doctors and cutting-edge infrastructure. MRI Fusion TRUS guided Trans-Perineal Targeted Biopsy, India’s one of the first will play a significant role in making prostate cancers completely curable and enhancing the quality of life of patients by detecting it at the earliest.”

Mr. Uday Davda, Unit Head – Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, said: “It is a matter of great privilege and honor for us to be able to be a part of this ground-breaking breakthrough in early cancer detection. Apollo Hospital has always been a pioneer in driving technology innovations in India’s healthcare and MRI Fusion TRUS guided Trans-Perineal Targeted Biopsy will certainly revolutionise prostate cancer detection and treatment by providing optimal clinical outcomes.”